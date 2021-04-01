Alison Curtis: How to have a family-focused Easter

Easter is traditionally a time of year where families get together for big meals and easter egg hunts. Last year we all had to make the most of lockdown and not having the chance to be with one another in large groups.

We did a bit of decorating ahead of Easter but I honestly think Covid took over everything and we were a bit in shock. We even skipped a big meal and had takeaway for the three of us. Of course, the Easter Bunny visited and there was lots of chocolate but, in short, there was no big celebration and we just got through it.

Fast forward to this year and I don’t think any of us expected that it would be the same situation again. So it is time to get creative!



My daughter Joan and I have gone full tilt on the decorations this year. After all, Easter is a wonderful time to be creative and get artsy.

We dyed eggs every colour under the sun. We’ve made a basket and cut out grass strips from green paper. We tried (with limited success) to make chicks out of toilet paper rolls and feathers, but, hey, at least we tried.

We’ve cut out flowers, painted pictures of eggs, made pom poms... You name it, we have spent time doing it, and both of us have really enjoyed it.

I am not a massive crafter myself, but if ever there is a time of year to become one, Easter is it! It is so calming, mindful and really really fun.

An added Easter project this year, we lost her basket so I have tasked her with trying to make one. She seems game and it will get her focused on something for a few hours so win win.

Next, we moved on to “experimenting” with Easter treats. Our personal favourite is to make bird nests out of Rice Krispies buns and put chocolate eggs in them. This is honestly the easiest and tastiest thing to make.

We have also made plain vanilla cupcakes with “green grass” icing, again piped out with varying degrees of success but they still tasted great.

This weekend, of course, we will have an Easter egg hunt but I want to up the game and make it more of a treasure hunt for Joan now that she is older.

I’ve got my clues ready and will hand them to her when she wakes up Sunday morning and we can have some fun with it. When I was growing up my parents were super creative with the Easter egg hunt, so I want to do the same for Joan.

Also, when I was younger, each year my parents would buy my sister and I one present and wrap it. I have done this with Joan since her first Easter, it is a bit festive and she always remembers the gift she got for Easter.

My husband and I are planning a nice meal this year for the three of us. He really enjoys cooking and this weekend he has the time to do it and make it special.

Again, like everyone, we would love to be spending it with family but as we can’t we still want to make an occasion for ourselves.

We are lucky as well that you can feel spring in the air. The last few weeks I personally felt a lift. Spending more and more time outdoors, all the new blossoms and the longer evenings makes things seem a bit more hopeful.

I have always loved Easter time because of this shift in season, the excuse to eat a tonne of chocolate and, of course, family time. These things are still thankfully all in place, so we plan to make the most of it and I hope everyone else can too.