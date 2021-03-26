Secret Teacher: Dreading the full return to schools, while struggling with long Covid

My Long Covid feels like it’s getting longer.

Granted, this week was my first time back in school for classes with my fifth years, alongside remote teaching. But my level of tiredness isn’t normal. And it’s getting me down. I absolutely must ‘take to the bed’ for at least an hour or two a day, and that’s on top of a good night’s sleep. I don’t wake feeling refreshed, just a little less painfully tired. Last Friday, most uncharacteristically, the promise of a couple of glasses of wine didn’t even keep me up. And then I spent most of Saturday asleep too. My husband took my kids out to the woods. I stayed in bed.

When your only symptom is tiredness you can’t help but feel fraudulent. Lazy. I lie there willing myself to get up and notice my body isn’t moving. I close my eyes again. Drift off. Hope that I’ll get up the next time. My mental health is taking a hammering.

My initial experience of Covid was reasonable. I was properly sick and feverish for only a few days. I lost my taste completely for a couple of months. It felt a bit like living behind glass — your senses are trapped — the bland, colourless, scentless, tasteless box keeps you at a distance.

But the box has faded away and I’m physically well now, apart from this tiredness. If someone could tell me it’ll be gone in six months, I’d get over it, but we don’t know enough about it, do we? Maybe I’ll have to nap every day now and forever. Maybe my kids will get more and more used to saying, “Mummy’s tired.” ‘Be quiet. Mummy’s in bed.’

Maybe that’s not good enough. For me and for thousands of other people returning to school in a couple of weeks.

The plan for a full return to schools after Easter is a terrifying one. Not personally, as far as I know I’ve immunity for a few months yet — it will probably see me through to summer. No, it’s everyone else I’m worried about. The people who have avoided Covid up until this point. As I write, case numbers are on the rise. The HSE’s Covid-19 testing report for schools — from March 7 to March 13 — revealed positive cases in 108 schools. My fear is that cases will continue to rise not because of St Patrick’s Day or Mother’s Day but because of schools returning. We’re told schools are safe but with these new strains we simply don’t have the data to back that up. Do we?

And we need to start looking beyond the numbers. We can’t yet know the long-term impact of Covid. My three are thrilled to be back at school, and I love seeing them tumble in the door, carrying the outside in, happy in their individual experiences of the day. It’s as it should be. But whilst I’m happy they’re back, I hope it’s not at anyone’s expense. Because we must consider the quality of people’s lives as well as the life itself. I wouldn’t wish my low energy and lethargy on anyone.

Schools need to be safer. This means vaccinating staff or at the very least providing antigen test-kits. In America, everyone from the bus driver to the principal is vaccinated. Like us, the UK is going by age but more than 26 million people there have received at least one dose of the vaccine in the biggest inoculation programme the country has ever seen. When things move quickly, the order seems less significant. I chatted to my friend in Spain this weekend. She’s a teacher. She’s already received her first dose. All students, regardless of age, wear masks there. My teacher friend in Abu Dhabi received his vaccine months ago. Here, we’re set to return without vaccines.

Does Ireland value education and teachers less? People are vocal about getting children back to school but less vocal about what happens after that. This attitudes pre-dates Covid. No-one complained about the cuts to literacy and numeracy supports in 2011; now Simon Harris tells us we are leaving ‘a generation of people behind.’ People aren’t complaining about the government’s so-called inclusion plans either, which will see supports and resources coming out of our classrooms and an increased burden of care for already stretched staff.

People don’t complain. So long as children are in school.

Teachers are currently 11th in line for the vaccine. They are behind healthcare staff with no patient contact. They’re behind other people working in crowded places.

Many people during this pandemic compared teachers to healthcare workers. Healthcare workers received their vaccine based on ethical principles: “The principle of minimising harm is realised, as benefit will accrue to healthcare workers and the patients they care for, producing a multiplier effect. Society also has a reciprocity-based duty to protect those who bear additional risks to safeguard the welfare of others.”

Funny, I don’t hear anyone talking about how alike we are when it comes to vaccines. Our benefit to society and our additional risks are not mentioned. As with a lot of things relating to education and children, I don’t hear anyone talking or complaining at all. Getting schools back is all anyone seems to care about.

Will that silence be broken if schools close again? Almost certainly.