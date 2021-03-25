Daniel Storey: Goalscoring itch scratched but future still looks bleak for Ireland

Progress from the grim low of the toothless, useless recent past was only ever likely to come in small increments.

In Belgrade, Ireland finally scratched their goalscoring ‘-ić’. But if that small consolation even represents a step forward, Ireland stumbled back to a position behind the starting line. A World Cup dream cannot end after one group game, but that is no cause for celebration. The recent past was bleak; the present is bleak; what is the future for this manager if not more bleakness?

This was the worst possible opening fixture for Stephen Kenny, a man struggling so desperately to imprint his own identity on his squad that the materiality of the identity itself has been open to fierce debate. Lose to group favourites Portugal and nobody would have cried crisis. Face a comparative minnow and Ireland would have had a chance to build a little momentum.

But lose to the team most likely to relegate you into continental insignificance of third place and the campaign begins to take on an air of vacuity after a single game. It’s in those periods of vacuity that directors wonder if a change is as good as a rest. And now for the uncomfortable truth: Serbia’s clinching goals were moments of class that no player in white and green ever looked capable of creating or scoring. Aleksandar Mitrovic was a surprise call-up; he’d start every game for Ireland.

This was at least a new-look Ireland, not just because they scored twice. Kenny, known as a firm back-four acolyte, solved the issue of fitting Matt Doherty and Seamus Coleman in the same XI by switching to a 3-4-1-2 formation with Doherty at wing-back. It gave Ireland a presence in the final third, with Alan Browne roaming in between the lines and finding space in the box for his header.

The personnel were fresh too. Against Bulgaria in November, the average age of the starting team was 27.3 but Kenny opted for youth with Jason Molumby in midfield and Dara O’Shea picked over Shane Duffy. There were four players aged 21 or 22 in the XI. If Kenny was heralded as the future, his team selection may as well look towards it.

Ireland were more initially more impressive without the ball than with it, largely sacrificing possession but pushing Serbia out wide and forcing them to try crosses more laden with hope than expectation. The crucial difference — and crucial improvement — is that Kenny’s team flicked a switch when possession was won. Gone was the interminably slow passing across the back-line, like football water torture. Doherty and Enda Stevens broke quickly and the midfielders recycled possession at the same allegro pace.

But there are disadvantages to this shape. Dusan Tadic enjoyed far too much space when drifting inside from the right wing.

Dusan Vlahovic stood in the space between Coleman and O’Dea and repeatedly looked capable of running beyond the last man. Ireland weren’t scoring goals, but they weren’t conceding many either. Even that solidity, that meagre crumb of comfort, disappeared in Belgrade.

Ireland are not the only country troubled by accusations of stagnation. Serbia topped their World Cup 2018 qualifying group but were eliminated on penalties by Scotland to miss out on Euro 2020.

New manager Dragan Stojkovic insisted his aim was to produce “beautiful football” — even the broadest definition would struggle to include the lethargic passing of their first 30 minutes. But perseverance eventually became purpose that became concerted pressure; Ireland could not cope with it.

And they are better than Ireland. They have players who are still competing in European competition and have strength in depth to drag a contest their way.

Ireland’s did not include a single midfielder or attacker who played a minute of their Premier League club’s last game.

Kenny can call upon the odd match-saver, but match-winner? The cupboard is bare.

Perhaps James Collins’ late consolation may be enough to ease the pressure on Kenny for now.

Perhaps there will be an understanding that the team with lesser players were simply beaten.

Perhaps someone will point out that Serbia brought a €60m striker off the bench. But Ireland’s manager knows the brutal reality of this job:

For all the hype, repeated disappointment can quickly make yesterday’s man out of someone heralded as the curator of tomorrow.