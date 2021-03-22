Neil McDonnell: Time for Plan C in Covid fightback 

Last week, Ireland passed a significant anniversary: one year on from then Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s announcement from Washington DC of a Covid-19 lockdown.

Since then, our infection rates have fluctuated wildly, but we appear to be struggling to get the country below a case rate of 150 per 100,000 people.

Ireland currently has the joint second most severe lockdown in place in the world – equal with Italy and behind only Lebanon. We must consider what we’re getting in return for this.

Consider the Irish economy like a patient inflicted with a massive wound, and bleeding out. We can transfuse that patient, pumping in blood to replace that lost.

But, unless we close the wound, the survival of the patient depends completely on pumping more blood in than is being bled out. The patients are our SMEs, and the blood is cash.

Government supports such as the EWSS and the PUP to employees and the unemployed have been significant. Our income tax system has held up well because most of those affected are in wage brackets which pay relatively little tax. But our direct supports to businesses have been extremely low.

They are, in fact, the lowest in Europe at €930m, or a quarter of 1% of GDP.

This parsimony will come at a cost as we exit lockdown. The longer we continue in heavy lockdown, the fewer of our SMEs will survive. Revenue counts about 158,000 SMEs in the economy, employing about 1.6 million people. This is almost three-quarters of employment in the value-added economy. Every 1% of business failure will cost us about 16,000 jobs.

Deputy CMO Dr Ronan Glynn was unfairly criticised for the suggestion that more can be done to limit the spread of Covid-19. He was right.

What can be done? For a start, the Government must look at its policy armoury. To date Plan A has been lockdown, and Plan B has been vaccine rollout. There is no Plan C, and Plan B has been spluttering.

We need a Plan C, and Government can generate one. A few simple actions are possible.

Firstly, read and heed the data. The HSE’s own epidemiological data shows that so-called non-essential retail and personal grooming played no material part in the spread of Covid-19 during level 3 restrictions. These business sectors must be reopened immediately.

Secondly, quarantine for international travellers may be legally tricky, but it is operationally deliverable.

Thirdly, lockdown is losing public support because activities, which are plainly low risk, have been banned. Public buy-in will be better secured when people can play sport and exercise outdoors with control measures that are data-driven.

Isme is calling for rapid antigen testing in all workplaces. Picture: Larry Cummins

Finally, get rapid antigen testing into the workplace, fast.

ISME has been frustrated with government tardiness on the last measure. Every time we raise the issue, the response is that NPHET is concerned about the false-negative rate for antigen tests. This premise is wrong.

The EU Commission specifically addressed the “false negative” argument in a recommendation issued last November, stating: “the risk of not detecting all cases, or risk of false-negative results is counter-balanced by the timeliness of results and the possibility of recurred testing of initially negative individuals.” The Commission issued a common list of 20 antigen tests last February, which has been ignored by the Irish Government. The Government must insist on the use of antigen testing in every workplace where working from home is not an option, and should reimburse 80% of the cost to the employer.

It is time for the Government to turn a critical ear to the advice of Nphet. It is as behind the science on antigen testing as it was on mask-wearing last year.

Neil McDonnell is chief executive of small and medium-sized business representative group Isme