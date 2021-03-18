Alison Curtis: Enjoying a quiet Modern Family at home as schools reopen their doors

On Monday of this week, I had the first four hours consecutively to myself since December. Like thousands of parents of children 3rd class and above we enthusiastically waved them off with extended smiles as they walked into the school gates and out of our lives for a few glorious hours!

Many rushed and jumped back into their cars and sped off to their favourite cafe for the first uninterrupted coffee in months. Or headed for their favourite walk that they knew would be completely question-free. Many picked up a book or binge-watched their favourite show for the morning but most parents enjoyed the proper time to actually get their own work done without having to be a teacher, doctor, taxi driver and parent as well.

As my daughter, Joan, headed out the door on her bike with my husband I shut the door with a big sigh. I assessed my child-free surroundings and started to make a plan. First, of course, was coffee and putting on music I wanted to hear that wasn’t Little Mix (no offence Little Mix).

The first hour did actually feel odd being so quiet and there was a noticeable lack of asking for snacks which took a bit of getting use to.

I was also surprised by the fact that if I tidied an area of the house and went back to it, it was exactly as I had left it. For a few hours I had gained back total control of my environment!

After about two hours or so I admit I did have a pang of missing her which I quickly shook off, by blaring Bruce Springsteen and talking myself down from the guilty ledge.

Once I had the home at a pleasant level of cleanliness I turned my mind to the “cupboard”, we all have one. The place where sticks, wrappers, artwork, scraps of paper and old slime have been shoved into since schools closed in December.

Our children have told us repeatedly that everything in this cupboard has huge emotional importance to them. It is the most important stick in the world, she really needs THAT piece of paper and don’t even think of throwing out that discoloured dried out glitter slime.

Unlike myself, my daughter Joan is a hoarder, it is a source of a good few arguments and frustration on my behalf. I do my best to respect her wishes of course, but sometimes it is just junk and in extreme cases unhygienic and it has to go!

Armed with several coffees, my great plan was to use these first few precious hours without Joan to finally ditch all the stuff that had built up under her watchful eye.

I got as far as opening the “cupboard” and looking inside it. That was it. I quickly shut it and thought, hang on, I have been operating at full tilt homeschooling, working, presenting my shows, being at her beck and call 24/7. “C’mon Alison! Do not spend your first few hours alone throwing out gunky scraps of paper. You deserve better!”

So instead I grabbed my iPad, again something I haven’t used since schools closed, as it very subtly had become Joan’s, and randomly picked a season of Modern Family. I settled down for a full three hours of non-stop escapism. Looking at their gorgeous houses, laughing at their never-ending hilarious mishaps and not a mask or mention of hand sanitiser to be found!



I only took breaks for essential snacking. It was utterly glorious and guilt-free and exactly what I needed. I can’t tell you how much better I felt. How must more relaxed and rested I was for having that mental and physical break.

When Joan came home I was of course so excited to see her and hear all her news. We had a bubbly, joyful night which was noticeably free from arguments. Our kids really needed to get back to school but as parents we needed it just as much.