Ruby Walsh: The tactical dilemma facing Rachael Blackmore and Honeysuckle in Champion Hurdle

At 1.20pm Tuesday afternoon that famous Cheltenham roar will be a Cheltenham whisper as Appreciate It makes his way towards the starting tape for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

However, just because 70,000 people will not be creating a ruckus half a mile away at the top of Cheltenham’s famous hill does not mean this will be a casual, pressure-free stroll for Paul Townend.

For a change, the place will actually be empty rather than you just not hearing what’s happening because when Paul rises off his saddle so all his body weight drops on to the balls of his feet, and he stares at the first hurdle, 150 metres away, he would not hear anything other than his rivals anyway.

It will be concentration on one job because, in all likelihood, only the 40-1 outsider For Pleasure will be in front of him for most of this race. So, listening for the noises of the horses behind him jumping, for the snippets he will catch from the commentary as he passes the stands on the first circuit, and the verbal exchanges between his rivals will be his only way of knowing what’s going on behind him.

Being at the front may seem easy for you or I as we watch the whole field on our TV screens, but we can see all the horses and judge for ourselves how each one is going. Paul will have to do that on instinct as he judges how far from home he can let this giant son of Jeremy roll on.

Go too soon and Blue Lord could nab him as he falters on the hill, or too late and Ballyadam could scoot by him with his electric turn of foot. The crowd and atmosphere will mean nothing to Paul until he notices their absence after he crosses the line.

Even then I am willing to bet that several of the week’s winning jockeys, when the release of pressure clashes with the reality of joy and instinct takes control, will turn and salute the empty grandstand.

How that victory is achieved will be easier for some than others.

In the Arkle, Nico De Boinville will have the luxury of his chief market rival Allmankind being in front of him and simply only has to put an X on Harry Skelton’s back as his target to aim at.

Obviously, there will be the craft of riding a novice chaser at high speed, but tactical decisions won’t keep Nico awake Monday night, although they might for Rachael Blackmore.

“Why,” you may wonder? Or you’re thinking “what drivel is this fellow writing now?” But they would have me a little restless were I in Rachael’s shoes.

Honeysuckle will be ridden handy and slightly wide to allow her jumping and possible lack of pace the space required for this not to become an issue.

But, sitting fourth, three wide on the track could leave you on the wrong side of Goshen going to the third, fourth, and fifth hurdles as the track turns gradually left at various points along the back straight as he jumps right.

Being outside him could be problematic — and costly. He may be a couple of lengths in front of Rachael but, at some point, she is going to have to get close to him and, with Honeysuckle’s stamina versus Epatante’s speed, I suspect that will be earlier rather than later in the race.

Having figured out how to dictate and execute tactics from the front end of the Supreme, Paul Townend will be doing a complete role reversal on Concertista in the Mares’ Hurdle. Roksana is a real treat to the Willie Mullins’s hotpot and Dan Skelton’s mare boasts superior form and stamina to the Irish-trained favourite.

Paul will most likely sit back off halfway — sixth or seventh, perhaps — behind Roksana, who will be close to the pace-setting Floressa. Paul will know he is the quickest mare in the contest and will be aiming to challenge going to the last, hoping speed will outdo stamina, and potential triumphs over form.

If you are watching on either Racing TV or Virgin Media this week you will see live in-race timing information, which will be a first at the Cheltenham Festival. It will, undoubtedly, uncover some new angles and hopefully explain a little of what I am trying to explain about tactics.

Hopefully you can engage with it but if you can’t follow it, Angus McNae and a man I admire hugely for his explanations and reasoning of all things tactical, James Willoughby, will be dissecting it all on RTV for you after racing each day in their brand new virtual studio.

The Ultima Handicap Chase looks pretty competitive and a race I don’t have a massive opinion on but the Sam Vestey National Hunt Chase is one I do.

Named after the late and former chairman of this great venue, Paul Nicholls looks to have chosen the correct race for Next Destination, with Royal Pagaille sidestepping this contest to tackle the Gold Cup.

Next Destination may well have chased Monkfish home on Wednesday but, taking part is a novel notion in a sport that is about winning, and finding the best options for your horses is a key part of a trainer’s job.

As for the Boodles Fred Winter Handicap Hurdle, perhaps Saint Sam might solve this tricky contest.

In short, it’s Appreciate It in the first; Shishkin in the second; a cup of tea before race three; Honeysuckle in the fourth; a Concertista-Roksana forecast in race five; Saint Sam each-way in the sixth and Next Destination in the lucky last.