Michael Moynihan: Where exactly are modern sportsmen getting those immaculate fades?

One of the first mythical figures your columnist discovered in sport was William ‘Fatty’ Foulkes, the enormous goalkeeper who dominated English soccer in the early years of the 20th century.
It was a cruel but accurate nickname, as Foulkes weighed over 300 pounds or 136kg (and stood over six feet nine) at a time when people tended to be far smaller and slighter because of poor nutrition and healthcare.
Now, a century and change later, his example seems to be catching on. In ice hockey.
The great Ken Dryden wrote one of the greatest sports books of all time, The Game, and he recently wrote an article for The Atlantic with an intriguing headline: Hockey Has a Gigantic-Goalie Problem.
Dryden points out that in ice hockey “...the net is six feet by four feet, a puck is small, only three inches in diameter and one inch high, and in front of it is a goalie in very large equipment”, and compares modern ice hockey with the NBA when it was dominated by big centres like Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain.
He adds that the NBA found a way past the big man with improved three-point shooting but acknowledges that’s not a realistic option in ice hockey.
Long-range shooting is an option in a game well known to us here, though. Maybe Ken’s points apply to hurling as well as ice hockey.
Good news has been rare enough of late, so seeing an injection of cash for Irish rugby last week made for a welcome change.
You’re probably aware that the IRFU stands to get approximately €56m of investment from the deal signed by the Six Nations with CVC Capital Partners, a private equity firm.
As luck would have it, I was chatting that same day with John Trainor of Onside Sponsorship, the doyen of sponsorship and marketing in this country.
He made a delicate point about private equity deals in general — not the Six Nations-CVC deal specifically — which is worth bearing in mind.
“Depending on the level of investment and other structural factors, these brands’ seats at the table will likely see them weighing in on other sponsorships and other decisions impacting potential revenue generation, fan engagement and so on,” he said.
I don’t like using the term ‘watch this space’ because I have some self-respect, but I might make an exception just this once.
Cultured readers of this column — all of you, in other words — will be familiar with On The Waterfront, and the great performance of Marlon Brando.
You’ll also be aware that the movie was written by the great Budd Schulberg, who wore many hats in a long and successful writing career, including a stint as a boxing correspondent for Sports Illustrated, apposite as we mourn the passing of Marvin Hagler at the weekend.
Along the way he wound up arresting the film director and Nazi Leni Reifenstahl as a war criminal at the end of World War II, which sounds like a book or script itself, but I unearthed a copy of one of his other novels recently, the outstanding What Makes Sammy Run?
This remains one of the best examinations of the movie business in its clear-eyed depiction of the ruthlessness of Sammy Glick, the central character. It was filmed in the ‘50s but nothing matches Schulberg’s sketch of Sammy on the printed page.