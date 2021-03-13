Rory Smith on Football: Champions League reform and finding sense in dumb ideas

Last week’s column on Manchester City — a team that inspires an intellectual response, more than an emotional one, at least in my eyes — prompted many to get in touch to set me straight.
Matt Noel highlighted not only that Pep Guardiola has been able to “make some tweaks and reunite” his squad, but also the “style in which City plays … is nothing short of miraculous, delicate, and ephemeral”.
I have no arguments there and, of course, it is not for me to dictate your responses to any team. I was, as the vernacular goes, simply offering you my truth.
“I love watching City,” Charlotte Mehrtens wrote. “The skill is such a joy. You claim this football lacks soul? That’s like saying a choreographed ballet lacks soul.”
This is a great parallel, because there is something inherently balletic about City, and also I find that ballet leaves me a bit cold, too. I appreciate the art and the skill, but I could do with a bit of talking. The issue here, then, may be that I am a philistine.
David Ittah took exception with the idea that Guardiola has invented a new position for João Cancelo.
“Marcelo has been playing exactly that role for many years at Real Madrid,” he wrote. He has indeed: Nobody loves Marcelo, pound for pound the greatest signing of all time, more than me. But Cancelo’s role is much more structured, much more part of the tactical blueprint, than the freestyle approach that makes Marcelo a joy.
And a wonderful idea from Ian Greig. “Why not try to make a virtue out of the lack of fans by holding games on out-of-the-way unknown pitches in remote places. Pitches without stands, or fans in beautiful places, rural Scotland, Georgia. Years ago I watched a game near Syanky in Poland, a lovely site surrounded by pines. I hold the memory dear.”
Consider me on board. Let’s play the Champions League final in Lofoten. Or Qeqertarsuaq.