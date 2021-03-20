Michelle Darmody: Lemon poppy seed and polenta loaf

Polenta, or as it is named in American recipes, cornmeal, is simply fine ground corn. It adds a golden colour and grainy texture to baking. Most polenta we get in Ireland comes from northern Italy were it has been a staple for many years. Its main use is in savoury cooking, as a substitute for potatoes or wheat-based foods. The fine ground corn can be mixed with warm water or stock and at times grated cheese added for extra flavour. It is really comforting served on the side of a slow-cooked stew or with a roasted chicken. If you take it one step further and leave the polenta paste harden, you can then grill or fry it in slices. Either way, it can be a delicious side dish and one that is great too for those cutting back on gluten.

When used in baking polenta pairs well with fruit and almonds, both of which are used here. The cookies have wheat flour in the recipe but the other two are good wheat-free options. When you are taking the ricotta cake out of the oven it may still have a wobble in the centre. This will firm up once it has cooled down completely.