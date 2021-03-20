Michelle Darmody: Lemon poppy seed and polenta loaf

Ricotta and orange cake will bring a scent of summer to your kitchen
Michelle Darmody: Lemon poppy seed and polenta loaf

Lemon poppy seed and polenta loaf

Sat, 20 Mar, 2021 - 08:05
Michelle Darmody
Michelle Darmody

Polenta, or as it is named in American recipes, cornmeal, is simply fine ground corn. It adds a golden colour and grainy texture to baking. Most polenta we get in Ireland comes from northern Italy were it has been a staple for many years. Its main use is in savoury cooking, as a substitute for potatoes or wheat-based foods. The fine ground corn can be mixed with warm water or stock and at times grated cheese added for extra flavour. It is really comforting served on the side of a slow-cooked stew or with a roasted chicken. If you take it one step further and leave the polenta paste harden, you can then grill or fry it in slices. Either way, it can be a delicious side dish and one that is great too for those cutting back on gluten.

When used in baking polenta pairs well with fruit and almonds, both of which are used here. The cookies have wheat flour in the recipe but the other two are good wheat-free options. When you are taking the ricotta cake out of the oven it may still have a wobble in the centre. This will firm up once it has cooled down completely.

Finely-ground polenta is best kind for baking, even the fine ground variety will give you a very textured crumb. I find that a coarser grind can have a gritty mouthfeel in cakes.

Lemon poppy seed and polenta loaf

  • 2 lemons, preferably unwaxed or else rinsed in boiling water and thoroughly wiped to remove any wax
  • 140g soft butter
  • 200g golden caster sugar
  • 200g ground almonds
  • 1 tsp baking powder, sieved
  • 3 eggs
  • 1 tbs poppy seeds
  • 175g fine ground polenta

Place the lemons in a saucepan and cover them in water. Bring to the boil then allow to simmer for an hour until the lemons are soft. Slice them in half once cool enough to handle and remove any pips. Blitz the lemons until they form a smooth paste.

Preheat your oven to 180°C and line a 2lb loaf tin with parchment.

Beat the butter, sugar, almonds and baking powder together, add in the eggs one at a time until combined. Stir in the poppy seeds and polenta then add the lemon paste and combine.

Scoop the mixture into your prepared loaf tin and bake for about 50 minutes until baked through and golden on top. Allow to cool in the tin until it is easy to handle and then place on a wire rack to cool completely.

Ricotta and orange cake

  • 110g butter
  • 170g honey
  • the zest of 3 oranges
  • 4 eggs, separated
  • 250g ricotta
  • 125g fine polenta
  • 150g ground almonds

Preheat your oven to 160°C and line an 8-inch round tin, either springform or loose-base tin works best.

Beat the butter, honey, orange zest until combined. Add the egg yolks, ricotta, polenta and ground almonds.

Beat the egg whites until stiff peaks form. Fold into the cake mixture.

Gently scoop the batter into the prepared tin and bake for about 45 minutes, until a skewer comes out clean. The centre will still have a little wobble which will firm up when cooled. Allow to cool in the tin.

Polenta almond cookies

Polenta almond cookies

Polenta almond cookies

  • 250g plain flour
  • 160g fine polenta
  • 150g golden caster sugar
  • 1 tsp baking powder, sieved
  • 1 egg plus an extra yolk
  • 8 tbs soft butter, melted
  • 2 tbs amaretto
  • 1 tsp almond essence — optional
  • 90g slivered almonds, chopped

Stir the flour, polenta, sugar and baking powder together.

Mix the egg, egg yolk and melted butter together. Stir in the amaretto and essence if you are using.

Add the egg mixture to the flour mixture and stir with a wooden spoon until a dough is formed. Keep stirring for about 40 seconds to knead everything together. Stir in the chopped slivered almonds. Wrap the dough in parchment and place in the fridge for at least an hour.

Preheat your oven to 160°C and line two large flat baking trays with parchment.

Roll the dough on a floured surface to about 3mm in thickness. Using a cutter cut out the cookies and lay them on the prepared baking tray. Leave a bit of space for them to spread. Bake for about 15 minutes until golden brown. Allow to cool on a wire rack.

Read More

Michelle Darmody: Delicious lemon and elderflower cake

More in this section

What's for dinner? The Currabinny Cooks' Thai green curry, made from scratch What's for dinner? The Currabinny Cooks' Thai green curry, made from scratch
Darina Allen: The best Victoria Sponge you'll ever taste Darina Allen: The best Victoria Sponge you'll ever taste
cake with semolina and jam Michelle Darmody: Delicious scent from this Orange Blossom Cake 
#abhaile#food#recipes
Michelle Darmody: Lemon poppy seed and polenta loaf

Currabinny Cooks: Spring Cabbage Salad with Lentils and Ginger Honey Dressing

READ NOW

Latest

Home Delivery
logo-ie

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 20, 2021

  • 4
  • 27
  • 37
  • 43
  • 44
  • 46
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read