Johnny Nicholson: VAR was the sweet apple that the Premier League was too weak to resist

Chances are, like me, you hate VAR and rue the day when it was introduced. Even those initially in favour have fallen out of love with how it has been used. Some still support it but want it changed, adapted or supervised differently. Others want the laws of the game altered to fit in with the technology.

Safe to say, very few football fans are happy about VAR and a majority would happily see it put in the bin of history marked ‘rubbish idea.’ So why doesn’t the Premier League do what we want and get rid of it?

The Premier League is often called one of the most successful brands on earth. I’m not sure why really, as it’s just a list of teams that changes a little every season, a list which is widely identified with massive inequalities of wealth, vicious petro-dollar billionaires, human rights-abusing royal families, greedy sportswear goblins, scheming oligarchs, disaster capitalists, and international sporting asset management companies. But there we are. This is the modern world.

Anyway, the Premier League, ever the preening narcissist, is very proud of its crappy brand even though their logo is a football cliche; a lion roaring, in a wood block print style. It’s designed more for ease of trademarking and being digitally cut out of vinyl for application onto shirts, than for style. Why a lion anyway? You’re just a league, not a wild animal. So given their brand self-regard, why is it letting VAR make the thing it's selling worse? No company makes their product worse when they’re already popular. It makes no sense.

Why is it persisting with it when a majority of its paying customers think it’s making the game less enjoyable and far more annoying? I’m sure they’d tell us, if we asked them, that they’re ‘very customer focused’, because people like them always do and seem unable to talk without using corporate jargon, jargon which they think makes them look like experts: it doesn’t.

VAR’s failure is making the league look even more pathetic, look weak, look disconnected from fans, disconnected from its TV audience, disconnected from reality. Because VAR is not popular.

Polls say a majority think it has made the game worse and want rid of it. OK, some people are still clinging to the wreckage of the VAR pirate ship, but it is sinking further into the deep waters of contempt every week, with every interruption, with every bad call, with every delay while someone poor sod called Kevin in the darkened Stockley Park grief hole (or is it Andy Townsend’s old Tactics Truck from back in the day?) uses some software to draw lines on a screen to prove someone’s heel is offside. Well done everyone. You just spoiled a great game.

The Premier League is great at drumming up money for its clubs to largely waste on average players, but it is already toxic for many. It is the arrogant, snooty, rich Tory donor removed from, and ignorant of, the real world, separated from the rest of us by wealth and privilege. And then along comes VAR to place another large streaming turd in the middle of their expensive carpet. But there are no signs yet that it is going to stop this pernicious alteration of the game.

Why?

TV, that’s why.

The whole sorry debacle only came about because of television. TV dominates football and its audience is worth billions more than the fans in the grounds, so let’s not underestimate just how in thrall to TV the Premier League is.

And TV loves VAR because it increases engagement. Yes it might ruin football, it might infuriate people, but who cares as long as we can watch ex-players debating if someone’s bollocks were offside or not, for half an hour? They can snip out video clips for social media, feed them to phone apps, and squeeze every last drop of debate out of every single issue no matter how small or tedious. It’s added a whole new layer of dispute.

VAR was introduced because it was said to be unfair that everyone at home could see a ref's call was wrong, but the ref couldn’t. Just look at the screen, go on, just look, came the hiss of the serpent in football’s Garden Of Eden.

VAR was the sweet apple that the Premier League was too weak to resist.

Surely everyone knew it would solve nothing. Surely they were not so naive as to believe it would make managers, players, media, and fans happy. Surely they knew much of the refereeing of the laws of football is subjective. If not, they were idiotic, knew nothing about football culture or human nature.

Without the big TV rights fees, it’s the end of the world as they have come to know it and TV knows that, so TV owns top-flight football. It coerces it into doing what it wants. We’ve seen that in the pandemic. We’ve seen it for years in shifted kick-off times and days, all made to suit TV.

The top flight, and by extension the rest of football, is pathetically addicted to the crack cocaine of those rights fees, has predicated their entire business model upon them and so must do whatever TV wants to keep that money flowing. It is always on its knees, constantly fellating television, trying to appease the almighty overlord, knowing full well that if it incurs the wrath of its God its clubs will not be able to buy the likes of Joelinton for £40m (€46.6m) or pay him £80,000 (€93,365) every sodding week and that would be so, so terrible, wouldn’t it?

To mix religious and mythological metaphors, VAR was so obviously a massive box with ‘Pandora’’ written on the side in 72 point block caps, but they bit into the apple and opened the box anyway, unable to see how it would work out, why it would make no-one happy and how it would make things worse.

People propose variations. There have been tweaks to offside and handball rules as the season has gone on, making the campaign not played on an equal basis for all teams; unfair in itself. But it doesn’t make a difference because all refereeing, wherever it happens, involves humans and humans make mistakes. They’re just transferring the mistakes from the pitch to Kev’s subterranean bunker and neutering referees on the pitch in the process.

But humans are all we’ve got, at least until the cockroaches take over after a nuclear conflagration. Though with those long front antennae, they’d always be offside all the time. So why not ditch VAR, accept that mistakes will occasionally be made by officials, just as we always have, and get on playing football? Is that too simple?

The league is now enslaved to the Kevs. No goal — football’s money shot — can be safely celebrated in the moment anymore. That’s killing your best seconds. The seconds football is sold on. How mad is that? The expression 'VAR will take a look at that' has become a curse on the Premier League making it look hopelessly craven to a failed system, a system that will not improve, will not become more accepted, no matter how long they stick with it.

Had fans been in the grounds for the last year, there would’ve been uproar at many games. The anti-VAR sentiment would be louder. Before lockdown people were already chanting “f*ck VAR” every time the screen flashed up that it was checking anything.

You cannot in all seriousness call yourself a business with your customers' wishes at heart while continuing to govern the game you’re selling to them by a system they have contempt for. More than that, the participants themselves — as Scott Parker spoke about recently — think it has spoiled the game, ruining spontaneity, crushing goal celebrations, and still making wrong or arbitrary and inconsistent calls.

So with fans, players and managers all speaking out against it, there will come a moment where keeping it going will be unsustainable and TV will have to accept that it's a busted flush and allow the Premier League to first suspend it, and later, quietly dispose of it in a skip.

At the moment, like a clingy ex-lover, they just won’t let VAR go. They keep waiting for it after work, keep calling, keep sitting in the car outside of its house. But the relationship has irretrievably broken down, no amount of excuses or counselling will repair it. It is finished VAR — we never loved you anyway. We want a divorce. Get out of our life.