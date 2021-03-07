Daniel Storey: Five things we learned as Manchester United astonish City

This is the Manchester United we have demanded…

This was everything we know Manchester United can be. The early penalty was crucial because it forced Manchester City forward, but then City would probably have dominated possession anyway. United steeled themselves for that pressure and knew that they could cause their opponents problems on the counter.

But the manner of this victory was still astounding. Not only did United succeed with their counter-attacking plan, they toyed with their hosts and missed chances to extend their lead. When City eventually applied semi-constant pressure in the final 20 minutes, they repelled them with a mixture of disciplined positioning, concentration and a dose of good fortune. City missed their own opportunities to pull themselves back into the game.

This has been the pattern of the Manchester derby more than once with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Pep Guardiola in the dugout. There are very few systems that Guardiola struggles to cope with, but it feels as if Solskjaer genuinely has one of those weapons.

But then why not every week?

Of course, Manchester United supporters will rejoice in the individual result and in ending Manchester City’s long winning run. But then they are merely delaying the inevitable; City will be champions.

This was the type of victory that provokes both positive and negative connotations. There will be delight in the performance and the result but regret that it came after three consecutive 0-0 draws. If United can beat City in their own stadium, the thought process goes, why are we not in the title race with 10 games remaining?

And it is worth dwelling on that for a moment. Manchester United beat City because they have a counter attack that is both aesthetically brilliant and incredibly effective when all components within it click, but they will finish behind their Manchester neighbours because they have failed to create an attacking system that breaks down deep-lying defences effectively.

Manchester United are unbeaten against City in the league this season but trail them by 11 points. Had they won all their matches against Sheffield United, Crystal Palace, and West Brom this season, they would be a single point behind. That should stick in the throat of those celebrating local bragging rights.

Martial offers reasons to keep the faith

There have been suggestions that Manchester United might move on from Anthony Martial this summer, if not selling him then certainly relegating him below the status of automatic starter. The argument is simple: Martial has been the most regular starting centre forward for United this season and has scored four league goals.

But this was a resounding response from Martial, who was one of United’s best players. He dropped deep to link up possession, twice managed to turn his defender and run directly at City’s defence and interchanged play with Marcus Rashford exactly in the manner that Solskajer believes can make them so dangerous.

Then again, why not every week? Martial has looked forlorn in recent months, even against those teams who have allowed United to play on the counter. You don’t get to be the starting centre forward for a club like this by producing brilliance on an ad hoc basis.

Bad day for Manchester City or signs of fatigue?

In hindsight, Pep Guardiola got his team selection wrong. Against a deeper-lying defence, the quick feet of Phil Foden would have been vital, and City created far more chances after Foden’s late introduction. Bernardo Silva has also been in wonderful form of late, and will have been mightily disappointed not to feature.

Other issues were not Guardiola’s fault: Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Kevin de Bruyne, and Joao Cancelo all produced their worst performances in a while. Sometimes that happens - and you can forgive it after a 21-game winning run. But Guardiola will still be irked that City have again been beaten by their neighbours. That is becoming a habit.

The form of De Bruyne is of particular interest because he still hasn’t reached his pre-injury levels, still finding his feet again in City’s side. There is even an argument that Guardiola would have been better dropping him for Bernardo and picking Foden on the left of a front three with Sterling central.

Shaw must surely be England’s first-choice left-back

A defender should never be measured by their goal-scoring, but there was something warming about Luke Shaw turning to celebrate his second-half finish. He had started the move, collecting a pass from Dean Henderson and driving forward before exchanging passes with Rashford. His finish was five-a-side in style, low into the bottom corner with Ederson’s feet yet to be planted for the dive.

Shaw has been United’s second best player this season (after Bruno Fernandes) and fully justifies the praise that has come his way. After suffering a serious leg break and with Jose Mourinho hardly shielding him from criticism, he has used the signing of Alex Telles as motivation to improve both his one-on-one defending and his overlapping - and underlapping - attacking runs.

The attacking improvement matters if Gareth Southgate is set on playing with a back three at the European Championship. Shaw has not played as a wing-back but is now demonstrating all the qualities required of the role. On current form, he merits being England’s first choice.