Derval O'Rourke: No supplement will fix sleep deprivation

This week I’m chatting all about supplements. Recipe-wise, I have chosen one which is really popular with my friends who are looking for a super tasty meat-free option: Butternut and Bean Stew.

I started taking supplements during my athletics career. Mainly as a way to help with recovery from training as I had quite a poor diet early on in my career. As my diet became better and my supplements knowledge grew I definitely changed my approach over the years.

These days my requirements are quite different. In terms of day-to-day lifestyle I have far lower training requirements but I’m far busier with life in general so my fatigue these days is a different type of fatigue. I try to consider what my needs are when I think about supplements. My needs as a busy mum who is just about to turn 40 are definitely different to my needs when I was a high performance athlete training for the Olympics in my 20s!

Before you consider a supplement, make sure you have the basics covered well. There are a few questions that I find really helpful when thinking about how I’m feeling. These are:

Are you getting enough sleep? There is no supplement that will fix sleep deprivation.

Have you worked on your diet and what food improvements can you make? Food nourishes you and the more you can do to help with your food intake the better.

Are you exercising at the right level for you? The nights are getting much brighter maybe you could fit in more walking.

How do you manage your stress levels? I recently started mindfulness and I’ve found it a great tool.

The next step is expert advice: your doctor, pharmacist or dietician can advise you on what may be useful for you.

Choosing a supplement brand can be tough. There is so much information out there. These tips are helpful:

Review the evidence for their use and effectiveness — Examine.com is a great resource.

Choose trusted and reputable brands — Labdoor.com is helpful here.

Discuss with a healthcare professional. They will be aware of interactions with medications and the importance of few ingredients.

There are a huge number of supplements available on the market today. I have narrowed them down to the ones I find personally to be most beneficial.

- Multi vitamin and mineral: This can be used to fill in any nutrient gaps in your diet and to correct some basic nutritional deficiencies. Revive Active is a brand that I love and stock in my shop (Shop.Derval.ie), they are produced in Ireland.

- Omega 3: Our bodies cannot produce these essential fatty acids; we must rely on food and supplements to meet our requirements. The two most important ones are Eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and Docosahexaenoic acid (DHA), found in oily fish like salmon, mackerel and herring. The third, Alphalinolenic acid (ALA), is found in flax seeds, chia seeds and walnuts but needs to be converted to EPA and DHA by the body before it can be utilised. Unfortunately, this conversion is highly inefficient so if you are not consuming at least two portions of oily fish a week, taking a supplement may be a good idea. The guidelines aim for a fish oil containing 1-3g combined EPA + DHA or if you are vegan a product derived from algae with 500-1,000mg combined EPA and DHA per day. Discuss with a medical practitioner if you are taking blood thinning medications and aim for fish oils over cod liver oil, especially if you are pregnant as it can contain a high concentration of vitamin A.

- Vitamin D: It can be produced by the skin following exposure to sunlight or we can obtain it from the diet. However from October to March there is insufficient quality and quantity of sunshine to facilitate adequate Vitamin D production, and secondly, our consumption of foods rich in Vitamin D like oily fish, egg yolks, beef liver and fortified dairy products is not sufficient to meet our requirements alone. This is where supplements can be beneficial with experts recommending we take 10 micrograms each day during winter. I stock some amazing Vitamin D products on Shop.Derval.ie if you’re looking for a place to start.

My take-home advice would be to focus on the basics first. Then spend time really reviewing what will benefit you and where you should invest your money. Chatting to your healthcare practitioner is always a good idea.

Fitness Tip: The weather is getting that bit brighter, the days a little longer: use every opportunity you get to go outside for a walk. It doesn’t have to be a power walk — just throw in your headphones and walk for as long as you can.

Wellness Tip: do some research on what vitamins/supplements you could benefit from. Research brands and pick yourself up some — it could make a huge difference to your day-to-day life.

Recipe: Butternut & Bean Stew

This vegetable stew is full of delicious flavours and textures. The beans provide lots of protein and vitamin B and make this a hearty and nourishing meal and it’s a one-pot dish, so you won’t have to face a lot of washing up after dinner (always a plus).

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1 tbsp coconut oil

4 garlic cloves, crushed

1 onion, finely chopped

½ chilli, finely chopped

a thumb-sized piece of fresh ginger, grated

2 cardamom pods

1 tbsp cumin seeds

1 tbsp turmeric

1 star anise

1 butternut squash, peeled, deseeded, diced

1 aubergine, diced

400g tin of chopped tomatoes

2 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp honey

400g tin of mixed beans

a handful of coriander leaves

4 tbsp flaked almonds

4 tbsp Greek yoghurt

Method:

Melt the coconut oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add the garlic, onion, chilli, and ginger and cook for about five minutes.

Stir frequently and add a splash of water if the pan gets dry.

Stir in the spices and cook for two minutes.

Add the butternut and aubergine and cook for two minutes, stirring frequently.

Add the tomatoes, soy sauce, and honey and stir well.

Cover the pan and simmer for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

When the vegetables are tender, stir in the beans and heat through.

Divide the stew between warmed serving bowls.

Sprinkle over the coriander and flaked almonds.

Top with a dollop of Greek yoghurt and serve.