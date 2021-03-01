Michael Moynihan: Reading 'Fast and Slow' and overcoming your biases

This is not a disingenuous question, but when it comes to charging kids for training, how much is too much?
I ask because a pal got in touch to say his child’s underage GAA team were quoted a figure for 10 training sessions by an accredited physical trainer which brought him up short and made me spit out my morning coffee.
A qualified trainer, a full panel of players, a vital component of physical preparation, 10 separate sessions — but €3,500 for the entire package sounds pretty stiff to me.
Or is it? Maybe according to the market it’s perfectly reasonable, but multiplying that figure by the number of underage teams in a club, the number of clubs in a county... is it time for GAAconomics II, the sequel?
Or, like the Giant Rat of Sumatra, is this a story for which the world is not yet prepared?
The arrival of March means we edge a little closer to the arrival of the Philip Roth biography by Blake Bailey.
I don’t know if Roth’s been cancelled yet, particularly given the creepy yarn which surfaced last year involving him and William Styron acting the nobber in Dublin 40 years ago, but I’ll probably still get it.
Everybody by Olivia Laing is out next month too — billed as an investigation into bodies with appearances by Nina Simone, Christopher Isherwood, Andrea Dworkin, Sigmund Freud, Susan Sontag, Malcolm X, and Wilhelm Reich.
Another for the list.