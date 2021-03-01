'Welching' insurers must respect their customers

The definition of welching is to fail to honour a debt or obligation incurred through a promise or agreement.

This sums up the situation with regards to insurance companies failing to pay out business-interruption claims to restaurant and hospitality businesses due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since March last year, thousands of businesses in the hospitality industry have traded for a maximum of 64 days, and some have not traded at all as a result of government-imposed restrictions to curb the pandemic.

When you look at how the insurance industry has treated its customers during this pandemic, there is one thing you can say for sure — there is no respect or consideration for the plight of these businesses during these tumultuous times.

To put into perspective how precarious the economic conditions for the restaurant and hospitality industry are, I received a text from a longstanding member of the Restaurants Association of Ireland 10 days ago.

“Adrian, my business is about to collapse, my landlord is demanding full rent while I am closed," he wrote. "The payment from the Government only covers half my fixed costs. I’ve used up all my savings. Please do what you can.”

This business, like thousands of other businesses, signed a contract with their insurance company with the specific clause around business interruption.

Sadly, the insurance company is now forcing this business to do one of two things: liquidate or fight them in the courts.

As everybody is aware, heading to the courts is a time-consuming and expensive exercise.

In addition to the legal costs associated with such litigation, the initial entrance fee of €5,000 stamp duty in each case will put many businesses — especially small, family-run enterprises — beyond their economic means.

Now, let’s look at the role of the Central Bank in Ireland. If you were to describe the Central Bank, you would describe it as a Jack Russell — “all bark and no bite”.

The sole purpose of the Central Bank is to protect the insurance industry at all costs. It has utterly failed in its role to protect the customer and businesses, and is now seen by many people in the business community as a quango.

The Central Bank should take a good, long, hard look at what its counterparts in the UK have done on behalf of businesses, especially on behalf of the hospitality sector.

The Financial Conduct Authority in the UK, the equivalent of Ireland’s Central Bank, challenged eight insurance companies in a business- interruption test case in order to seek coverage for insured businesses.

The UK’s financial services industry regulator took an adversarial stance to determine whether 17 policy wordings provided cover for businesses in the UK, in the hope this would provide a level of certainty at the most difficult time for businesses during Covid-19.

The question that now arises is — why didn’t the Central Bank initiate similar actions in April and May of 2020 on behalf of Irish businesses? What was the reasoning for not taking such action?

The history books will show that it took four brave publicans to take on the might of the insurance industry, specifically FBD, in order to receive justice.

They had to head to court to fight for what was rightfully theirs; payment for business interruption under their insurance policies which entitled them to receive payouts for their losses caused by the pandemic. The High Court upheld their argument, and justice was received.

What Ireland needs right now is real reform of the insurance industry. We need reforms that will quickly reduce public liability and motor insurance premiums to affordable levels, and keep them that way for the foreseeable future.

The insurance industry is a multi-billion euro cash cow for many vested interests.

First of all, you have the insurance companies and the entire apparatus around this structure: loss adjustors, actuaries, underwriters, brokers, and insurance agents.

Then you have the legal profession: lawyers, barristers.

Then you have the instant lottery experts — the fraudulent claimants.

One question that really bugs me in writing this piece is why can a restaurant owner in Spain pay one-10th the cost of insurance premium for their restaurant, and in Ireland we get hit every year with the usual “cost of claims continues to rise” narrative?

We have one chance, possibly in our lifetime, to reduce the cost of insurance in Ireland.

Our Judicial Council, which includes 166 judges, is considering whether to sign off on personal injuries' guidelines proposed by a judicial council committee.

These guidelines are expected to reduce judicial discretion and provide for a reduction in awards, particularly for minor soft-tissue injuries.

To bring Ireland in line with our EU counterparts, a minimum reduction of 80% is required. Let’s just see if our judges are of the same mindset as the people of Ireland.

Adrian Cummins is chief executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland