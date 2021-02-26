Donal Lenihan: Ruthlessness must be Ireland's mission statement against Italy

1. Ruthless efficiency from start to finish

LET’S cut straight to the point here. Italy have lost their last 29 Six Nations games on the trot and, despite showing noticeable improvements in attack against France and England, do not look anywhere near reversing their six-year losing steak in this tournament.

Yet, it says everything about Saturday’s game and where Italy see Ireland at present that, despite shipping 92 points in their opening two games, the hosts enter this contest with a degree of confidence that belies their results.

That is difficult to understand given they conceded seven tries in a 50-17 hammering in the rescheduled 2020 Six Nations game in Dublin only four months ago. If anything, with eight changes from that side, Ireland look a stronger and more balanced team now.

Conor Murray’s continuing hamstring issue has handed a further opportunity to Craig Casey to win his first cap. I’d be amazed if he doesn’t feature in the final quarter this time out. It will be very interesting to see what impact he can make with his ability to lift the tempo at a time when Italy are normally struggling to stay the pace. This is a great opportunity for the Limerick man.

Likewise Ryan Baird has been destined for international rugby for a while and he too can add his impressive pace, athleticism and off loading ability from an Ireland bench loaded with explosive power. Seven of the team, including four of the front five, featured off the bench in at least one of the opening fixtures and are being rewarded for their impact with a starting slot. Those who have been demoted know they too will be expected to up their game if they want to win their first team jersey back for the remaining games.

Everyone involved in this interesting selection by Andy Farrell needs to show a ruthless streak across their time on the pitch. With 14 players from Benetton and Zebre, with barely a win between them all season, this Italian side is ripe for the picking provided Ireland go about their business in a clinical and organised fashion from start to finish.

2. Half back extremities

The prospect of throwing a rookie pair of half backs in Casey and Harry Byrne into this contest was never entertained at any stage by Farrell even if the former does look primed to feature at some stage on Saturday afternoon. With two narrow defeats denting confidence, this game is deemed the perfect launchpad to restore that key intangible with tournament defining games against Scotland and England to come.

Dealing with life after Sexton and Murray will have to wait. Ireland have far more pressing issues to address right now. Contrast that with the partnership Italian coach Franco Smith starts.

Between them Stephen Varney (19) and Paolo Garbisi (20) are only four years older that Sexton.

With 7 caps, Garbisi has started more games for Italy than he has for Benetton. It’s not easy for a rookie No 10 to not only be thrown in at the deep end but to be asked to direct and manage a team behind a pack lacking the traditional hard edge and set piece solidity the Italians were renowned for when first introduced to this tournament.

It doesn’t help that Garbisi’s half back partner is even younger and is currently third choice No 9 for Gloucester, who lie bottom of the Gallagher Premiership. He wins his 6th cap on Saturday. The gulf in experience between Sexton and Jamison Gibson-Park, a Super Rugby winner with the Hurricanes in New Zealand, could not be more pronounced. It’s an advantage Ireland have to exploit.

Then again, everyone has to start somewhere. The gutsiest decision I’ve seen in this tournament was taken by Welsh coach Wayne Pivac only 8 minutes into the second half against Scotland with Wales trailing 17-8. He withdrew Dan Bigger and Gareth Davies, with 148 caps between them, and replaced them at half back with Callum Sheedy and Kieran Hardy with 5 and 2 caps respectively. Both were outstanding and Wales, aided by the sending off of Zander Ferguson, won against all the odds.

The ability of any half back pairing to perform is shaped by what happens in front of them. Ireland must make sure the chasm in terms of game management and experience that Sexton and Gibson-Park have in abundance is exaggerated even further by playing off a dominant set piece and off quick ball at the breakdown. Everything else should flow off that.

3. Attacking template

Italy conceded 7 tries to France in their opening game before leaking a further 6 against England. Defensively they are still very much a work in progress, having missed 27 tackles for a 76% completion rate against the French and 25 (84%) against England.

We are told that this Irish coaching ticket encourage the players to play heads up rugby, to attack space and react to what’s in front of them. This Irish back three, especially Jordan Larmour and James Lowe, look perfectly set up to play to that narrative. Larmour is at his best with ball in hand, playing on instinct. It’s just over two years since he announced himself on the international stage by scoring a hat-trick on debut against Italy in Chicago. Playing full back that day, he tore the Italian defence to shreds with a mixture of blinding pace, brilliant footwork and a confidence to back himself against the odds.

That inhibition of youth appears to have dissolved somewhat, perhaps overtaken by lapses of concentration leading to a frailty under the high ball or indecision in the tackle. Picked ahead of Keith Earls, he must be encouraged to go for broke against an Italian side tailormade for his style. He needs to revert to what he does best.

Where Ireland box kick, Italy, and Garbisi in particular, tend to kick long down the centre of the field. Given their individual defensive frailties and collective systems vulnerability, Larmour and Lowe must look to counter attack from those opportunities.

Hugo Keenan has proved rock solid under the high ball but his natural instinct is also to run back at opponents, invariably beating the first tackle. Larmour and Lowe need to be fully tuned into this, drop back in position to support Keenan’s runs and play from there.

Lowe’s left boot has been a major addition in exiting from defensive pressure situations but he has so much more to offer than that. If Ireland bring an appetite to play more with ball in hand, then Lowe must be encouraged to drift off his wing and get into support positions in broken play.

Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose have also shown glimpses of their attacking prowess through the championship but more on an individual basis than in a coordinated fashion. The fact that Saturday’s back line is made up exclusively of Leinster players should add even further clarity when it comes to running support lines. These players train together five days a week and know each other inside out. That has to manifest itself in attack.

Anything less than a bonus point win will be hugely disappointing, especially with the quality Ireland have on the bench. Hopefully two more stars of the future in Casey and Baird will get the chance to show what they can bring to the international stage in the years to come.