Derval O'Rourke: portions are important, but can be tricky

Food portioning is a huge asset in achieving your health goals. It can be a difficult element to get right but it can often play a big role in whatever your goals are; be it weight loss, weight maintenance, or weight gain. I’ll share some information on this topic that may be helpful. Recipe-wise it’s a delicious chicken and butternut squash salad. A healthy, well-balanced and tasty dinner or lunch option.

How much food should be on my plate?

Portion sizes are dependent on how much of each food component to choose and how much space this should take up on a plate. It is recommended that your plate is the size of your hand — from the base of your palm to your fingertips — as a way to visually understand.

Use a plate that is the size of your hand.

Be aware of your hunger.

Look at your food for lots of colour on the plate.

Aim to hit all the food groups

Try to avoid skipping meals or snacks — ensure you eat 3 meals and 2 snacks per day

If your goal is to Maintain/Drop weight:

50% Vegetables

25% Protein

25% Carbohydrates

1 tbsp of healthy fats.

If your goal is to Increase weight:

50% Vegetables

25% Protein

25% Carbohydrates

2-3 tbsp of healthy fats.

Additional thoughts to consider when portioning out your food:

If you are very active, it is important to increase each macronutrient group a little

Be mindful of how much oil you are using to cook your food in: if the pan gets too dry, add a little water.

Be aware of the energy content of any drinks you consume throughout the day.

If you are post-exercise, and feel you need a little extra protein and energy to recover, consider adding a small glass of milk and a piece of fruit or a simple chicken sandwich to increase the carbohydrate source of the meal.

Derval O'Rourke

Top Tips for Positive Changes in Body Composition:

1. Hit your protein targets. Adequate protein can help prevent muscle loss and maximise fat loss when losing weight. It’s also satiating so can help keep you feeling fuller for longer.

2. Focus on good food sources: Really focus on the foods that keep you full and make you feel better long term. Try to swap high sugar, high fat, processed foods which tend to be easy to overconsume, with wholefoods which are higher in fibre and protein. You will feel fuller for longer and have more energy. This is a much better approach for long-term health

3. Aim to move more: NEAT (non-exercise activity thermogenesis) is a key area to focus on. It can account for anywhere from 15-50% of our total energy expenditure each day and includes all activity outside of planned exercise like parking further from the entrance. Can you walk more — phone meetings with headphones in while walking is a good idea. I aim for 10,000 steps a day.

4. Quality of life matters: Diets only work if you can stick to them. If someone gives you a plan that you can’t see yourself doing long-term then it’s pointless. Build in things you love to make the healthy changes more enjoyable and sustainable.

5. Look at the big picture: Factors such as sleep and stress can have a huge impact on how we function. They can make our overall diet and lifestyle more or less conducive to weight loss. These habits can help to create an environment for increased health and a sustainable calorie deficit for weight loss. Sleep deprivation increases hunger levels and makes it more difficult to make healthy choices when we eat.

Wellness tip: A few years ago I met Irish dietitian, Gillian McConnell, and she showed me her portion plate — a tool she developed to help her clients with long-term weight management. It’s now stocked in my online shop, and has been a huge hit.

Health tip: Aim to fill half your plate with veggies this week. They are a great source of fibre and provide a satiating fullness in your meals.

Chickpea & Butternut Squash Salad

Serves: 1

Prep Time: 10 mins

Cook Time: 35 mins

Ingredients:

60g quinoa

60g butternut squash, peeled and cut into chunks

100g chicken breast fillet, sliced

40g tinned chickpeas drained and rinsed

4 spring onions, thinly sliced

Handful fresh coriander, roughly chopped

1 lime, juiced

Zest of half lime

8 cherry tomatoes, quartered, to garnish

Salt and pepper, to taste

For the seasoning:

Quarter tsp cayenne pepper

Quarter tsp ground cinnamon

Quarter tsp ground cumin

Quarter tsp ground coriander

Quarter tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp sea salt

Half garlic clove, crushed

Juice of half a lime

Method:

1. Mix the ingredients for the Moroccan seasoning in a small bowl.

2. Place the quinoa and 160ml water in a saucepan over a high heat and bring to the boil, stirring occasionally.

3. Cover and reduce the heat to low. Simmer for 10-12 minutes until the liquid is absorbed and the quinoa is tender.

4. Set aside to cool. Place the butternut squash in a bowl with a teaspoon of Moroccan seasoning and toss.

5. Heat the olive oil in a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat.

6. Add the butternut squash and cook for 3-4 minutes or until all sides are lightly browned, turning occasionally.

7. Add the chicken and cook for 3-4 minutes until cooked through. Set aside to cool.

8. To serve, place the pumpkin, chicken, quinoa, chickpeas, pepper, coriander, lemon juice and zest in a serving bowl. Season with salt and pepper. Toss gently to combine.