Michelle Darmody: Blueberry and almond cake

It is getting brighter as each day passes, even though most of our lives have been put on hold the flowers of Spring are showing that we have completed another lap of the sun and that nature is moving forward regardless. It remains a time for comfort as many of us still have not seen loved ones in a long time, but there does seem to be some light. Today’s recipes are all tasty, fruit-based cakes or buns. Hopefully, none are too onerous. I find the Banana and raspberry loaf very handy if I want a sugar-free option. The fruit adds sweetness in place of more conventional sugar. It can be a dense cake, it lasts a few days or it can be sliced and the slices frozen and defrosted as needed.

I really like the flavour of black sesame and find it a good way to add interest and texture to baking, it goes very well with the zest of oranges. Sesame seeds grow in a variety of colours, including shades of black, brown, gold or white. You can use any of the others as a substitute. Like all seeds, they add a bit of goodness to your diet.