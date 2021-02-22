Suzanne Harrington: I'll keep unloading the dishwasher until I feel normal again

Someone creative was being interviewed on the radio the other day, and asked about what they’d achieved so far during lockdown, how productive they’d been. The response — hollow laughter — echoed out of the radio around the kitchen as I loaded/unloaded the dishwasher for the 18th time that day. The interviewee, once they’d stopped laughing, said all they had achieved was staring out the window. It made me want to phone in, to shriek over the airwaves, “Me too, me too!”

I’m struggling to write this, to be honest. And I LOVE writing. Yet, there is a novel in my hard drive, returned to me for a rewrite, which remains untouched. Two, actually. There is a drink memoir sloshing around inside my head rather than being tapped into my laptop, because I have not been able to focus on anything beyond an opening paragraph. Why?