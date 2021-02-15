Peter Jackson: Welsh mood swings high ahead of England visit

On a routine Monday at Dublin Airport as a dejected Wales team shuffled through security, fans from the fanatical fringe of the Red Dragon Brotherhood greeted them with a spontaneous sound. They burst into a song, not of praise but damnation.
They were both there at Dublin airport that Monday morning 19 years ago.
Another round, another back row forward wiped out. Jack Willis lasted for six minutes at Twickenham, long enough to score a try before a horribly smashed knee ended his season, just as something similar ended Dan Lydiate’s a mere 12 minutes into his comeback for Wales the previous week.
Elsewhere, the head injuries keep piling up. Five more in Round Two on top of the five during the previous round threaten to make this the most concussive Six Nations’ of all. Regrettably, Ireland have suffered most.
Having lost James Ryan and Johnny Sexton in Cardiff, fate had it in for them again yesterday. At a time when the whole world outside France willed Billy Burns a triumphant response to all the social media abuse, the gods decreed otherwise.
Instead he succumbed to another Head Injury Assessment, as Scotland flanker Blade Thomson and Wales full-back Leigh Halfpenny had done at Murrayfield on Saturday evening. Just when it surely couldn’t have got any worse, it did.
Iain Henderson and Cian Healy had to be helped off like a pair of bleeding heavyweights who had taken one slug too many at Madison Square Garden.
To their credit, they returned suitably stitched up but it will have made more alarming viewing for World Rugby’s most strident critic on concussion, Dr Barry O’Driscoll. An international in his own right and uncle of Brian, the Cheshire GP has long called for tougher action.
“These are brain injuries we are talking about,” he says.
“There is no test that can be done on the sideline in 10 minutes which rules out a brain injury. If you come off, you should stay off. There is a price to be paid in later life which we have seen all too clearly with recent examples of players in their 30’s and 40’s suffering from the early onset of dementia.”
Joe Zammit used to play a bit of American football as an enthusiastic amateur at a time when Vince Lombardi was all the rage for what he’d achieved with the Green Bay Packers.
Tony O’Reilly’s debut for Ireland, against France at Lansdowne Road in January 1955, caused such a sensation that a Hollywood agent reputedly offered him an audition for the title role in the religious epic Ben-Hur. The gig went to Charlton Heston by which time O’Reilly had set off on a stellar business career in the US as the global leader in tomato ketchup.
Top marks to English referee Luke Pearce for taking a leaf out of the Wayne Barnes book of communication and speaking to the French players in their native tongue.
A look at the video will show Pearce that it doesn’t pay to turn his back on the kicker after a penalty award. Five minutes before half-time, Mathieu Jalibert stole at least five metres in finding a longer touch than he deserved.
15 Stuart Hogg (Scotland)
14 Louis Rees-Zammit (Wales)
13 Chris Harris (Scotland)
12 Gael Fickou (France)
11 Jonny May (England)
10 Mathieu Jalibert (France)
9 Antoine Dupont (France)
1 Wyn Jones (Wales)
2 Luke Cowan-Dickie (England)
4 Paul Willemse (France)
7 Justin Tipuric (Wales)
8 Taulupe Faletau (Wales)