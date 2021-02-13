Ruby Walsh: Every member of racing community needs to double down Covid-19 efforts now

I think I probably felt the same as most other logically minded people when I watched Prime Time Investigates on Monday night as the programme gave us all a very stark reminder of what damage Covid-19 can do.

Hospital staff won’t have needed reminding, nor will anybody who has lost a loved one or those who have had a strong strain of Covid-19.

But they are a fraction of the population, so the rest of us got a very harsh eyeopener as to what lies in store when this virus gets a grip.

Huge swathes of the population have tuned into to listen to our leader’s speeches and announcements from time to time in the last 11 months, but Prime Time’s visit to Tallaght Hospital was the clearest statement I have received to help me understand just why we are in lockdown and how precarious the state of the nation’s health really is.

Hence, when I reflected on the Dublin Racing Festival during the week, I did so in a slightly different way. But I did marvel at the magnificent weekend Willie Mullins enjoyed, and the clinical approach of Paul Townend’s penalty kicking. And the sheer belief Rachael Blackmore had in Honeysuckle, the awe of Kilcruit, the utter calmness of Jack Kennedy, the accomplishment of the Irish handicapper’s feat in delivering us a thrilling Leopardstown Chase, and Jody Townend making sure her brother didn’t steal all the home glory.

Kemboy getting back to winnings was great to see too, but instead of hoping each equine star would have the required luck and preparation for their assignments in mid-March, which they will still need, I have been hoping Irish racing can maintain the standards it has set in dealing with Covid-19.

For once, how the people behave and not the horses is going to be the biggest factor, and when you start to think of the logistics involved and scrutiny everyone is going to be rightly under, this Cheltenham prep is different, and it comes with trepidation.

No sane person is going to risk or want a fourth spike of Covid-19, and Cheltenham is still on the back foot a little after last year. If we knew then what we know now, things would probably have been done differently. But the same could easily be said for lifting the last restrictions pre-Christmas.

Jennifer Pugh and Paul Murtagh of the IHRB, along with HRI, are working closely with Cheltenham Racecourse to finalise and create a plan that will work for everyone. And when I say everyone, I mean everyone.

The people of Cheltenham town, the staff at Cheltenham racecourse, those on site licensed by the BHA, and those who are Licensed by the IHRB, plus the required but limited media, means five bubbles at least, but it also means that those who will travel from here — for work, obviously — will be in an environment that will make their return home safe too.

Rugby and soccer have been able to compete internationally through the pandemic and the lessons and experiences they have encountered will help the racing authorities as the spotlight turns on them.

The racing sector here needs to be even more vigilant now so that those we want to see in March are there to entertain and showcase what Ireland can do. The likes of Al Boum Photo, Envoi Allen, Chacun Pour Soi and Honeysuckle, Rachael Blackmore, Paul Townend, Jack Kennedy and Robert Power, Willie Mullins, Gordon Elliott, Henry de Bromhead, and Joseph O’Brien to name just a few.

But all of those and their associated teams will need to be tested before, during, and after, so each and every member of the racing community needs to double down now. Racing has kept its side of the deal that the Irish Government gave it last June but, to quote Christy Moore, “with patience wearing thin,” the effort to keep that deal is of vital importance.

With the GAA gone for the foreseeable future, the Six Nations at risk of being a wooden spoon race by five o’clock tomorrow for Ireland, and Man City in complete control of the Premier League, a competitive sporting event like Cheltenham could be as good as it gets for Irish sports fans in March.

As for today, Elimay will bid to strengthen her case for the Mrs Paddy Power Chase on Gold Cup day when she lines up at 1.40 in the Opera Hat Chase. Shattered Love and Yukon Lil provide a decent standard of opposition but Elimay’s second to Allaho at Thurles should be good enough.

Captain Kangaroo can break his duck at 12.35, and Gentleman De Mee can bring up a rapid double for Willie Mullins at 1.05 before Elimay wraps up Willie’s day before a rugby ball has been kicked.

All today’s action across the pond which was of interest to me has fallen foul to the weather, but tomorrow afternoon sees decent cards at Exeter and Punchestown.

Thedevilscoachman could prove too strong for Power Of Pause at 2.00, but Jungle Boogie can build on his Clonmel bumper win at 3.00, and The Big Dog has a great each-way shout at 4.30 in the Grand National Trial.