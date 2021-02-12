Oisín McConville: From 'elite' to kids, we have been let down by politicians and the GAA

Like everyone, the news late on Wednesday that all GAA activities will not take place until after Easter at the earliest, hit me like a bolt from the blue.

There was anger, frustration, and indeed devastation. Even when the dust settled, it was all pretty mind-boggling.

I put out a few texts from numbers I had on my phone, a bit of a straw-poll, to a handful of managers of inter-county teams and even some nephews playing, and nobody seemed to know this announcement was coming. The focus was on what we were told, March 5, and now all that appears to have happened is the can has been kicked further down the road.

Jack Chambers, Minister of State with Responsibility for Sport and Government Chief Whip, seemed to think the GAA were aware of this and if they were, I find it peculiar how meekly it was accepted. He suggested a good job was done by all last year, which sounded a bit patronising. It also annoyed me to hear the GAA had ‘no massive appetite to return’.

There is a considerable lack of transparency. Was the decision even questioned? There isn’t even a ‘wait and see’ attitude.

The way it was communicated — by means of a letter sent out for an announcement of such magnitude, that would have an impact on so many people — did not grasp the mood of the membership around the country.

After the year we’ve had and the way that lots of things are being handled, people are questioning things more. For me, more than anything, it’s the juveniles and young adults who have been let down the most.

Disappointing, dismissive and damaging

The science tells us there have been no known transmissions from training outdoors in a controlled environment, so I would just like someone to tell me why this can’t take place.

January was a lean enough month for everyone. But now, at this time of year, we should be thinking about what we can do to get children back out onto the pitch. This demographic hasn’t even been mentioned. It’s disappointing, dismissive and damaging, not only in terms of the GAA, but all sporting bodies.

Young people are getting listless and their parents are fatigued, and life has become something of a drudge and difficult day to day. We desperately need to get kids back out onto the pitches or at least offer a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel. It would provide a lift, a reason to get out of the house.

We have a Covid committee, so let’s use them. Outdoor sport can provide fitness and entertainment in a safe environment.

Outdoor sport can provide fitness and entertainment in a safe environment with the science telling us there have been no known transmissions from training outdoors in a controlled environment. Picture: Sam Barnes

An open letter has been penned here in the North to the First and Deputy First Minister to illustrate the frustration at the neglect of youth sport throughout the current health crisis and the associated impact on our young people’s well-being. The petition has already been signed by the likes of Peter Canavan, Benny Coulter, Kieran McGeeney, former Irish rugby captain Rory Best, Northern Ireland and Leeds United footballer Stuart Dallas, boxer Paddy Barnes, hockey player Erin Getty, camogie coach Jane Adams. Show me where to sign please.

Even with clubs, the players have had enough of training alone. It’s understandable if their motivation and their resilience are waning.

Sport is something that can break down barriers, but and we’ve been let down by politicians — and even more so by the Association.

For a 32-county organization, the GAA has not sought any correspondence from north of the border. From the start of this pandemic, people here involved in the GAA aligned themselves with whatever directives were coming from Croke Park. There are times when we could have played but didn’t and when people could have attended but didn’t. Now, all that seems to be forgotten and there’s not so much as basic consultation.

In terms of adult participation, the GAA is suddenly not considered an elite sport.

We had elite sportspeople lining out at Croke Park for an All-Ireland football final a week before Christmas, on December 19, and now they’re not considered elite? We hear now that was an agreement, a concession, that was in place and has since expired. Nobody I’ve spoken to was aware of this.

Things are being made up here as we go. In the seven weeks of inaction, has nobody behind the scenes decided to face the elephant in the room?

The League of Ireland and Irish League, and provincial rugby are still considered elite. The GAA was - until December. Picture: Ramsey Cardy

We’ve heard about the bubbles. Not sure if that stacks up. The GAA, certainly at inter-county level and even with clubs, is as professionally run with the protocols in place from last year and a huge level of volunteerism. The League of Ireland and Irish League, and provincial rugby are still considered elite and fair play to them. I have absolutely no issue with any of them. I’m sure everyone would agree the GAA can run itself to the same level of professionalism, though. It’s about being proactive.

Everything seemed too accepting

Better representation should have been made on the GAA’s behalf, who don’t seem too perturbed by what’s happened. County Boards don’t seem to be kicking and screaming, either. Maybe it’s a financial thing. Do we just throw the clubs out first again?

I’d have liked John Horan, Uachtarán Cumann Lúthchleas Gael, to have questioned things more. Everything seemed too accepting. The GAA should be fighting on the members’ behalf here.

This level of acceptance is not in correlation with, as far as I can see, the majority of the GAA membership.

The chairman of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, was asked whether the Olympic Games will go ahead in Tokyo. His replay was, "it's not whether they will go ahead, but how we make them go ahead and make them as safe as we possibly can for everyone".

It would be great if we had some sort of direction, not a ‘no we can’t’ outlook but instead a ‘how can we do this?’. Let’s work this out. That’s the sort of attitude we need.