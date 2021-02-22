Derval O'Rourke: Power-packed breakfast cookies

We are still within the first quarter of the year which means there is loads of time for you to make positive changes to your health. For many, getting fit and healthy is a top priority in 2021. This week I will chat about low-impact workouts and recipe wise I will share with you my power cookies.

It’s easy to go hell for leather and work up a sweat by doing vigorous exercise but do not underestimate the power of low-impact workouts and movements. I mix my exercise up between high and low impact training.

No matter what age you are or what your fitness levels are, you can benefit from including low-impact workouts into your fitness regime.

At the start of 2021 I decided to add a new element to my fitness section on Derval.ie and it was a new fitness coach who would specialise in low impact training. The reason I decided on this was because I felt the need to give my body a more gentle workout but one that still got results. The coach is a fab lady called Rachel Boyle. I’m enjoying the change in dynamics and the mixture of lower-impact workouts, but I’m still working up a sweat all the time!

Truthfully, it can be easy to lose motivation or experience burn out if you keep consistently training at a higher level, without either giving yourself a break or switching it up by doing something more low-impact. Also if niggly injuries and pains start to creep in it’s so easy to get a bit down about it and just give up altogether but fear not low impact will help with all that.

Benefits of low-impact training

Firstly, I think it’s important to say that low-impact doesn’t necessarily mean low-intensity.

A good way to gauge whether exercise is high or low-impact is whether or not you can talk during it. Low-impact bears much less weight on the body than high-impact does.

Examples of low-impact exercises:

Pilates & yoga

Walking

Water aerobics

Cycling

Weight training (not all but some can be considered low impact)

Examples of high-impact exercises are:

Running

Skipping/jump-roping

Tennis

Exercises involving dynamic jumping

Low-impact workouts and exercises are an excellent gateway to creating a healthy fitness routine. By starting lower-impact, you are allowing yourself to gradually improve on your fitness levels and reducing the risk of injury or burn out.

For example, if you want to start running, start by walking (low-impact), power-walking and then work your way up to a light jog and running. Exercise is about reducing risk (of injury) and improving fitness as you go.

Another great thing about low-impact is that it can be beneficial for so many people. Those who cannot opt for higher-impact workouts, like pregnant women, those with joint issues/arthritis or seniors, can always consider taking up a low-impact exercise.

Though there is less likelihood of injury, is it always important to talk to your doctor before making any major fitness and health changes.

Not to mention, it’s always great to give the body a break from what it is used to. If you find yourself at a plateau with your health and fitness goals, try switching things up and adding pilates or yoga into your routine. Changing your exercises also helps you reach your fitness goals as it is a new stimulus for the body and a way that the body has to learn to work hard at. Incorporating a mix of high and low-impact workouts might be your solution!

As always, listen to your body. Our bodies are incredible machines and they will let us know if something isn’t working. It’s always good to be reminded too, that what will work for one person, may not work for you (and vice versa). Building a good, consistent, healthy lifestyle takes time, and includes some trial and error. Just don’t forget to have some fun with it!

Wellness tip: Take a break and give your body a rest. Maybe try treating yourself to some nice aromatic bath salts and have a bath this weekend. Magnesium salts are great for muscle soreness.

Health tip: From the list of low-impact workouts above, see if there’s anything you can try out and incorporate into your weekly routine.

Recipe: Breakfast Power Cookies

Makes 15–20 cookies

Ingredients:

350g rice flour (This is a plain flour alternative and is gluten-free)

100g desiccated coconut

100g milled linseed

100g pumpkin seeds

100g sunflower seeds

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp salt

50g dark chocolate (70% cocoa solids), chopped

2 eggs

100ml agave syrup

200ml coconut oil

1 tsp vanilla extract

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C/gas 4. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper.

2. Mix the rice flour, coconut, linseed, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, cinnamon, salt and dark chocolate in a large bowl and set aside.

3. Mix the eggs, agave syrup, coconut oil and vanilla extract in a large bowl. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix well to form a cookie dough.

4. Roll into balls and place a few centimetres apart on the prepared baking sheets, using your hands to flatten the cookies slightly.

5. Bake for 15–20 minutes or until golden brown.

6. Allow the cookies to cool slightly on the baking sheets before removing to a wire rack.