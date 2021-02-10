Suzanne Harrington: Funnily, lockdown love (with daily walks) knows no bounds

We have done pandemic Paddy's Day, pandemic Easter, pandemic Halloween, pandemic Christmas, pandemic new year, and now we're doing pandemic Valentine's Day. Conveniently, for Valentine's, all you need is love. This Valentine's, my love and I will be sitting on the sofa in elasticated lounge wear, with lockdown hair, watching the football, the same as we have been since the day we met. Because we met in lockdown.

So, there have been no weekends in Paris or Barcelona, no romantic escapes to the countryside, no gigs, no dancing, no theatre. No dinners out, no lazy brunches. (I'm aware this is starting to sound like the theme tune to Only Fools and Horses.) We had one weird trip to the cinema, when it briefly opened, except they hadn't put the heating on, so it was like watching a film in a frozen field with popcorn, as jittery ushers hovered in hazmat suits. Bit of a buzz kill, to be honest. Nor have we met each other's families, because of airports and tiers and travel restrictions, and blah, blah, blah.