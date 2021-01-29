Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: My heart goes out to children with additional needs

Sometimes silver linings don’t come with the clouds; they arrive a while after.

The cloud of Covid will eventually bring improvements. There’s an awareness now that people want to live in a more sustainable, healthy way. Irish people and Irish planners are paying more attention to local amenities. Silver linings are on the horizon. There will be light at the end of this tunnel.

I have similar hopes for the thousands of children with additional needs in Ireland. I hope the awful cloud of neglect and frustration they’re currently under brings a future silver lining: huge improvements to child services in Ireland.

The fact is that for a considerable number of children, health and education services need to work in tandem, but they don’t. These children have complex needs that can’t be met by one service, one building, one discipline. Unfortunately, there’s little joined-up thinking between our Health and Education departments. In fact, there’s little joined-up thinking between departments within these departments. For instance, a family might access both child and adult mental health services, but there’s no infrastructure to connect the two. Inefficiency breeds frustration for everyone, but especially for these children.

The supports we have in Ireland for the mental health and wellbeing of children primarily exist in schools. Our Taoiseach brings up mental health and wellbeing so often in his discussions about school closures. He knows we need schools open to keep children safe, to maintain basic supports.

Teachers know this too. Even when we have a student self-harming or sharing suicidal thoughts, we are unsurprised to hear that they’ve been placed on a waiting list, at the back of a queue. It must escalate to an emergency before they can be seen. Through bad management and a lack of funding across departments, we have come to rely on schools to cover the cracks of a broken system.

As a mainstream teacher, I see how broken that system is. Many of our students require ongoing supports from a variety of professionals that they never get. This might be a mental health professional, an occupational therapist, a physiotherapist, a speech and language therapist. The list goes on. Their families also need broader assistance. They might require respite services and home support services. A parent-teacher meeting just doesn’t cut it.

But this isn’t what the Department of Education wants you to hear. Their narrative is focused on the safety of schools and the implied laziness of teachers for not wanting to go back in the height of a pandemic. I tried to speak to a few people in schools for additional needs this weekend, but they declined my offer. The people who devote their lives to these children are in hiding. It says a lot. Josepha Madigan tells them they need a ‘reality check’ but she doesn’t walk in their shoes every day; she doesn’t work with these children every day either.

It would be easier if this really were a clear-cut example of teachers being lazy. It’s not.

None of this is the fault of anyone working with young people. Psychologists and others working in mental health complain of the same lack of resources, of being under-staffed and over-worked. There are 2,000 children and young people waiting for Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAHMS) in Ireland, and 10,000 people waiting for primary care psychology, the majority of whom are children. We spend half of what Scandinavian countries spend on mental health. Our problems when it comes to supporting young people run very, very deep indeed.

My heart goes out to children with additional needs whose families are lost without schools being open, but I can’t join our government in laying the blame at the feet of their teachers and SNAs. These children, considering their complex needs should have more people or services to turn to, beyond the classroom. Or, school staff should be vaccinated promptly to allow for a safe return, another failure of our departments to work together.

But maybe, just maybe, out of these hardships, something better will come. Norma Foley has vowed most publicly, “I pick the side and I will continue to pick the side of children with additional needs. They are my first priority.”

It’s my hope that Norma Foley will be a person of her word, that things will get better for these children now. That I won’t have a student in my classroom with autism and profound sensory processing needs without adequate supports. That in the future, if classroom teaching stops again, there will be continued health services available to these children. I hope someday soon politicians will stop fighting and laying blame, appreciate the system is failing our children and add a silver lining in the form of better services, better supports, better funding.

My highlight last week was listening to Amanda Gorman reciting a poem about inclusivity and bravery in the face of uncertainty at Biden’s inauguration. Gorman, who was diagnosed with an auditory processing disorder in childhood, has struggled with speech articulation all her life. I’d like to know how she was supported through her additional needs, what story she would tell. Someday soon I hope to recite her words to my students in person, reminding them to look out for silver linings now and always. As Gorman puts it so eloquently, ‘There is always light, if only we’re brave enough to see it.’