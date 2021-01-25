Derval O'Rourke: an easy, healthy burrito bowl

For most of us, January is a time that we are a bit tighter on budgets after December spending. This week I’m chatting about food shopping and eating well while watching what you’re spending. I’m sharing a recipe that is a great example of how to eat well without breaking the bank — a Burrito in a Bowl.

Eating some healthy foods can be expensive but it is also very achievable on a budget with a bit of planning. In my house, it’s about focusing on the healthy basics and stocking up on things like fruit and vegetables (regularly frozen options), eggs, beans, nuts and whole grains — all of which are fairly inexpensive. Here are some tips to get you started:

Before you go shopping:

• Make a budget: How much do you have to spend? Once you have figured that out divide that budget between the items that are more expensive and those that are cheaper. Typically meat and fish are more expensive so consider how much per week you want to be spending on those items. Cheaper protein sources are lentils and beans: consider buying a variety of protein sources for both budget and variety in your eating.

• Write a plan: Once you know your budget, write down roughly what you want to eat for the week. I focus on dinners as they are our main meal in the house and I try to cook bigger batches so I have options for lunches.

• Take stock of what you have: Look in your cupboards, fridge and freezer. What do you have that you can use up and don’t need to buy more of? Also while you are doing this throw out gone-off food or products that have been sitting in the cupboard for years. They are taking up valuable space in your kitchen.

• Make a list of what you need: I never shop without a list. Write it out and stick to it. Keep an eye out for deals on food and only buy items that you genuinely need. Try not to deviate too far from the list.

Remember tupperware parties? These little food containers are really handy for eating well on a budget. Ensure you have food containers ready for your food. Using containers keeps your perishable foods fresher for longer in the fridge. Remove vegetables from plastic and keep them in containers.

While you’re there:

• Shop local: You’ll be supporting small businesses, getting in-season food, and saving money.

• Buy in bulk: I have large containers of oats, nuts and dried fruit in my pantry. You may pay more upfront but they will save you money long-term. I also stock up on frozen fruit and vegetables from time to time as they are incredibly cheap, last a long time, and retain as much of their nutritional value as fresh.

• When it comes to meat, buy the best quality you can afford and remember that cheaper cuts like chicken thighs or lamb shoulder are perfect for marinating and slow cooking. Mince is a great option too and can be used as a base for lots of dishes such as this week’s burrito recipe which will serve a family of four for roughly €5.

• Mix up your protein sources: Tinned fish such as salmon, mackerel and tuna are cheap, tasty and nutritious. Eggs are good value and packed with protein too. And remember, you don’t have to be a vegetarian to take advantage of beans, lentils, and tofu.

Now that you’ve invested your time and energy into doing an efficient food shop, be sure not to let your good work go to waste. Try to incorporate simple things like loving your leftovers, cooking from scratch, and making friends with your freezer into your routine and see if it makes a positive impact on your purse.

It’s one of those things that might take one or two tries to perfect — but you will find the right balance for you.

Fitness Tip: Pencil in 3-5 minute movement breaks into your workday. This will help your productivity and also help to get you moving during the long working day. Try marching on the spot, jumping jacks, skipping, or even a walk around your house.

Wellness Tip: This week's topic was all about shopping on a budget and a great resource to use is stopfoodwaste.ie

It is full of tips and tools to help you make the most of your budget.

Burrito in a Bowl

This recipe is full of gorgeous flavours; it’s a great mid-week choice because it’s done in no time. It’s delicious as leftovers the next day so consider making a big amount of it.

Serves: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 30 minutes

Ingredients:

3 tbsp olive oil

1 red onion, ﬁnely chopped

1 tsp cayenne pepper

1 tsp paprika

500g lean minced beef

3 tbsp Greek or natural yogurt

3 tbsp lime juice

3 tbsp tomato purée

60ml water

400g tin of kidney beans, drained and rinsed

125g brown rice

½ iceberg lettuce, shredded

1 ripe avocado, peeled and sliced

100g Cheddar, grated

Wholemeal wraps, to serve

Method: