Donal Lenihan: What an opportunity for James Ryan and Co to pick Paul O’Connell’s brain

The similarities are difficult to ignore. In a week when one 41-year-old icon, with over 100 caps at the coal face of international sport, decided to step away from the national coaching set-up, another is travelling in the opposite direction.

Managing and coaching at the highest level is an emotional roller coaster, the rewards or otherwise dictated exclusively by results. Damien Duff has his own reasons for stepping away from Stephen Kenny’s Republic of Ireland coaching set-up, just as Paul O’Connell has for finally agreeing to become part of Andy Farrell’s management team.

I say finally as it was inevitable O’Connell would eventually seek to explore what impact his invaluable experience could have on the performance levels of the Irish forwards, given that the IRFU’s performance director David Nucifora has been looking for a suitable role for the former Irish captain for some time.

Invited by Farrell to spend time with the squad last season to observe the set-up, a worrying fall-off in the quality of Ireland’s lineout and their maul has convinced both parties that the time is right for O’Connell to step out of the shadows.

Having studied Ireland’s Six Nations campaign from the comfort of the BBC studio, O’Connell would have observed shortcomings that he feels are eminently fixable. He now has the chance to convert those observations into actions.

Some have been quick to point out his inexperience as a coach at this level and question the appointment. I harbour no such concerns. Let’s examine the criteria necessary to be an effective specialist coach at this level.

Technical knowledge

The title ‘forwards coach’ is interesting. Given that John Fogarty is responsible for the scrum, the implication is that O’Connell is in charge of everything else up front with a clear focus on the lineout, maul, and breakdown. All are in need of improvement.

These areas have regressed over the last year, so O’Connell has scope to effect major change. The lineout is, and always has been, his area of expertise. His technical knowledge here is unmatched and his ability to analyse the opposition’s systems through countless hours spent pouring over footage in advance of games made life so much easier for the forwards coach in his playing days.

In effect, it was like having a specialist lineout coach on the field. His attention to detail was such that he learned how to count in Afrikaans in advance of a game against South Africa in order to decipher their calling system.

In terms of structuring an effective lineout, he is razor-sharp and will present his forwards with a blueprint and a specific menu of options in advance of every game designed to take advantage of any potential weakness in the make-up of the opposition.

Ireland malfunctioned badly on this front in some of their recent games, not least against England in the Nations Cup when failing to take advantage of having two more quality jumpers available to them against a shorter England back row. That was never exploited. I can’t see that happening on O’Connell’s watch.

The other key area of responsibility is the breakdown. As Ireland captain, O’Connell loved the forensic detail and clarity Joe Schmidt brought to every player’s role.

There was a lot of emphasis placed in fighting for the best body position, post the tackle, in order to make it more difficult for an opposition poacher to effect a turnover.

The law interpretation surrounding the tackle has swung very much in favour of the poacher since O’Connell’s retirement so he will have to adjust the way Ireland operated in his last years as a player. No doubt he will have studied this and come prepared with a number of tweaks for Ireland to be more effective in this most crucial area than they have been of late.

Ability to communicate

Knowing what to do and how you go about being more effective in the key forward exchanges is one thing. The ability to communicate that to others is what separates the good coach from the great ones and is probably the biggest reason why some great players never become great coaches.

It is also why so many former teachers make for very good coaches. The training they undertake to become a teacher in the first place prepares them on how best to get your message across and deal with different personalities. It is something Ronan O’Gara often refers to in his journey as a coach since retirement and a challenge that O’Connell is very much aware of.

Given the high-profile nature of the role he is now undertaking, his lack of coaching pedigree will be the stick used to beat him if things go wrong, but O’Connell has always been a fast learner, a voracious reader, and someone who is never shy of picking up the phone to seek an opinion.

In the latter years of his playing career, he once approached me to put him in touch with New Zealand coach Graham Henry as there was some specific area of the game that the All Blacks were brilliant at that he wanted to explore.

O’Connell has a vast knowledge and expertise in the areas he is being brought in to address.

His biggest challenge will be in transferring that to the players. It helps that he’ll be working with a captive audience. I’ve no doubt this is something he will have considered in advance of taking on the role and is satisfied he can deliver on.

Respect

I can’t think of anyone else in Irish rugby who will command more instant respect when it comes to coaching an Irish pack than Paul O’Connell. Some of the current players will have played with or against him which can sometimes be problematic but they will be thrilled with this appointment.

Knowing him and how he goes about his business will only serve as a plus in this situation and O’Connell has been around long enough to know where to draw the line. He will also prove a great buffer and a clear line of communication between the players and Farrell as head coach.

O’Connell has a presence that will serve Ireland well in the days leading up to a big game. In the confines of the team hotel, especially in the midst of this pandemic when the players and management are exclusively confined to their own bubble, there will be even more time for one on ones over a coffee, a chance for O’Connell to act as a mentor to some of the players, and for them to pick his brain. James Ryan, in particular, will benefit massively from this appointment.

Game smarts

While preparing the forwards for battle in the week leading up to a game is his key role, an ability to respond to what’s unfolding on the pitch as the game is in progress is of equal importance.

Some coaches are great to tell you what went wrong in the days after a game, having had the time to review events on playback. The really good ones not only identify problems as they arise but also offer solutions on the run as to how they can be rectified.

Much was made of Johnny Sexton’s emotional speech at half-time when Leinster were 16 points down against Northampton in the 2011 Heineken Cup final in Cardiff, and the impact it had in their second-half revival. While I have no doubt his words played a role in that, even more important was a conversation going on in another corner of the dressing room between scrum coach Greg Feek and props Mike Ross and Cian Healy. Leinster were in big trouble in the scrum, having conceded a number of penalties in this crucial area. Feek went through some video clips on his laptop with Ross and highlighted a few binding adjustments that needed to be made.

On the back of Feek’s intervention, Leinster’s scrum was rejuvenated and afforded Sexton the opportunity to work his magic in a stunning second-half comeback. These are the moments when a specialist coach earns his corn. Time will tell if O’Connell has the capacity to make similar adjustments in the heat of battle but, given how good he was on that front as a captain, I’d be surprised if he isn’t equally effective from the sideline.

Work ethic

Perhaps the final requirement is the one that needs least exploration. If this appointment doesn’t work out then, we can say with certainty, it won’t be down to a lack of time, effort, and commitment.

If anything, the work ethic O’Connell will bring to the role will only serve to force the players to question themselves. That said, knowing when to switch on and off as a coach is something O’Connell will need to be mindful of.

Having carried out their due diligence I have no doubt, despite his relative lack of coaching exposure, that Connell ticked all the boxes for Farrell and Nucifora. The positives of this appointment far outweigh the negatives.

Damien Duff’s untimely exit from the Ireland football coaching set-up, albeit for reasons that appear more FAI-related than the management set-up, will serve as a timely reminder to O’Connell that, despite your best efforts, things don’t always work out the way you want them to.

Nevertheless, it will be a fascinating watch.