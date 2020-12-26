Ruby Walsh: Right-handed track is a huge plus for Asterion Forlonge

So, it was not the same and it is not going to be the same, but it is the same for us all. We should all be excited about going somewhere today, even if it were just to walk off the excess of the last few days or maybe going to a match or a day at the races, or to your local, or getting back to work or hitting the sales.

We should be out and about for general exercise, still giddy with festive cheer. But we can’t. But we are not alone. Not many can do what they always did and this sucks for the majority, bar sports people. Thank God we have them and ample live sport to go with it because I am just about beyond another repeat of Casino Royale. Bond always survives and he will be the hero but what happens at Limerick, Leopardstown, Kempton or at any of the other sporting venues this afternoon, who knows? We know what is on, but we do not know what will happen. Thank God for anticipation and the prospect of new events to discuss, debate and dissect.

When you scroll through all of today’s racing, it is a credit to Limerick Racecourse how it has managed to put itself on a level standing with its main opposition, Leopardstown.

In my whole career as a jockey, only twice was I in Limerick on December 26. That was at the very beginning, back in 1996, and at end, in 2019.

Once it was because it was the only place I could a get a ride, but the second time was by choice because the feature race there was as important as the one in Dublin and, if anything, today’s Limerick feature is the classier contest.

At 2.35pm, Asterion Forlonge, Colreevy, Janidil, Pencilfulloflead and Assemble lock horns, 12 months on from the epic clash of Faugheen and Samcro in this race.

All have looked top drawer on their chasing debuts but going right-handed is a massive plus for Asterion and I feel he can justify Paul Townend’s decision to go south. Shadow Rider could bring up a double at the venue for Willie Mullins when he runs in the maiden hurdle at 1.22pm.

Leopardstown may well host bigger meetings in February and September but the first three days of its Christmas festival are the only ones that test its capacity to deal with crowds. So, an empty Foxrock will be another eerie day at the races, but the action is thick and fast, with plenty of interesting horses on show.

Micro Manage, in the opener, and El Barra, who has recent race fitness on his side, or M C Muldoon can get Willie Mullins off to a fast start. But when the quality cranks up at 1.05pm for the Knight Frank Juvenile Hurdle, Gordon Elliott will prove hard to beat.

His Zanahiyr was scintillating at Fairyhouse last month and the time he clocked was hugely impressive.

Blackbow, Felix Desjy and Darver Star face off in the feature at 2.15pm and how this race takes shape after two furlongs will be crucial to its outcome.

Blackbow and Felix both like to jump and gallop so whichever jockey makes the right call in the early exchanges will most likely ending up winning.

Darver Star could pick them both off if both go too hard, but neither will want to give the other an easy lead. It is the sort of tactical battle I loved.

Kempton’s King George always was and always will be racing’s centre piece on St Stephen’s Day and whichever horse wins is most likely the one to make the news or get the newspaper headlines. Sadly for us, the latest round of travel restrictions has robbed Henry de Bromhead, Rachel Blackmore and Barry Maloney the chance of getting those with Monalee.

It is a contest Paul Nicholls has dominated in the last 20 years or so, in a way similar to the Dublin footballers have dominated the championship, and today he holds the aces as opposed to just one ace.

Clan Des Obeaux bids for a third win and Cyrname looks his main rival, with Paul holding a tactical ace in Frodon and another picture card in Real Steel to complete his hand.

Santini was supplemented to the race last Monday for the sum of £5,000 but his style of racing and track form do not scream King George winner to me. Nicholls, the master of Ditcheat, is in pole position but his body language and press statements suggest to me he slightly favours Cyrname. That’s only a hunch based on experience, not facts, but form is form and Clan Des Obeaux is my choice.

Epatante should have a stroll around Kempton in the Christmas Hurdle but I enjoy watching brilliant racehorses, so I am looking forward to seeing her slick jumping and electric turn of foot once more.

The forecast is for a cool day but plenty of the action will warm my heart.

However, Cool Jet can warm your pockets if they are feeling the coolness of emptiness by the time the finale comes round at Leopardstown.

All of that is just the starter for what lies in store this week, but tomorrow sees more of a concentration on Dublin than Limerick or Kempton, with Chepstow’s Welsh National added in.

The Welsh venue is teetering on waterlogged, which is not uncommon for this race, but it is one I shall not be giving any advice on other than you should be picking a horse who can race close to the front and who has form over at least 3m4f. It is not even a case of doubtful stayers not winning the Welsh National, they simply do not even finish this marathon contest.

The class on show on Sunday is at the complete other end of the spectrum to the Welsh National: it is Chacun Pour Soi and Altior. Yes, they race at different venues, an ocean apart, but how they fare is what is most exciting about tomorrow’s racing.

Both have little questions to answers: Chacun underwhelmed me at Cork, and Altior didn’t show at Sandown. But, on the eve of the New Year, both can still show they shine bright.

Fire in Appreciate It v Ballyadam at Leopardstown in the Paddy Power Future Champion Novices’ Hurdle and it is the perfect dessert after Chacun.

Ballyadam is two from two this term and did well to win the slowly run Royal Bond Novice Hurdle, showing a really good turn of foot. And whilst Appreciate It showed enough speed to win a two-mile bumper and two-mile maiden hurdle, I am not certain he has the speed to outgun Ballyadam at the minimum trip.

I have no doubt about his ability or stamina, but I do fear for his speed at this trip and will be hoping the fact that day two of the Leopardstown Christmas meeting is run on the second from outermost line at the venue will help his cause. This is a clash for fans to side with which ever camp they are in. It is Cullentra v Closutton.

Castlebawn West shoulders top weight in the Paddy Power Chase but I think he could still be on a nice mark and give him an each-way shout. But Paul and Willie will be looking to Klassical Dream on his chasing debut as their main hope of a day-two winner.

He has schooled well, brave but accurate, and his galloping style of racing really suits two-mile novice chasers. Plus, it is a venue he has enjoyed success at in the past.

Reality Cheque can recoup my losses on him by winning the bumper and Capodanno can recover from his Clonmel defeat to score at Limerick too.

For obvious reasons, undoubtedly you know I penned this on Wednesday so I better keep a copy for myself so I remember what I advised you all before I sit down on ITV or RTE and give a whole different set of predictions.

It is exciting and will, no doubt, be entertaining, but so such of it is unpredictable and that is the beauty.