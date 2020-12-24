Alison Curtis: finding the joy in a simplified festive period

It is finally here, Christmas Eve! The most magical night of the year for our children and, although this year the hustle and bustle of seeing so many people might be absent, it can still be… spectacular!

The core of Christmas and what we celebrate at this time of year is thankfully still intact. We celebrate family, friends and time together and, although we will be seeing fewer people and plans have had to change, we can still celebrate what is important.

For me I am choosing to take joy in a ‘simplified’ festive period. Yes, I have missed seeing so many pals for big nights out, but I have also really enjoyed meeting up with smaller groups for a stroll, a coffee and a proper catch up. I will, of course, also be missing our wider family, but I am so incredibly thankful that my twin sister has been with us for the past month and will be with us until the New Year.

I feel, despite it all, for me the Christmas build up has been full of the same joy and excitement as previous years. My daughter Joan has been looking forward to Santa's arrival, opening her presents and watching movies with her auntie.

I have loved buying and wrapping her presents and this year my husband and I are looking after the meal for the first time. I am not sure how we got so far in life without cooking a turkey! But together we have really enjoyed planning and preparing the meal.

This year Joan has also been more involved in helping us prepare for Christmas. For the first time in a long while, she has made homemade gifts for her grandparents and cousin. She has also worked hard in the kitchen making many different kinds of Christmas chocolate bark and has written so many Christmas cards. She has gone full festive!

For the big day itself, I am really looking forward to spending it with my sister, my husband and most of all my nine-year-old daughter. I am so looking forward to waking up and seeing Joan’s reaction to what Santa brought her and her excitement at opening up our gifts for her. As I am basically a big kid, I am really looking forward to playing with her new toys as well.

I am looking forward to the slower pace of the day itself. Staying in the PJs a bit longer, getting to take our time making food and maybe having a glass of bubbly in the afternoon! Putting a movie on whenever we feel like it, playing cards or going for a walk if we want.

I think, like a lot of families, we are looking forward to not having to travel and looking towards a cozy, lazy, food-fuelled day!

Christmas traditionally can be a stressful period for a lot of people, being pulled in all sorts of directions to fit in as many visits as possible. This year, hopefully, people will find some relief in smaller gatherings.

I think it will be a precious day for a lot of people too. It is so rare that families can spend a whole day together; no one has to work, no homework has to get done — basically no one has to be anywhere else other than where they are. A day when we can set the pace and really enjoy each moment.

I think a lot of lovely memories will be made this year and I have no doubt it will live on in our children memories as the one that was different.