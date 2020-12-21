John Fogarty: In challenging times, was this the greatest All-Ireland Championship ever?

And so it was that Cluxton, Horan, and Maguire met yet again on the Hogan Stand rostrum. The familiarity of the trio is not the most healthy sight for Gaelic football as a whole but the presentation, the bookend it marked, was a triumph more than just Dubs could get behind. Best Championship ever? It takes some beating.
We brought you news last week that the GAA’s standing playing rules committee have brought forward a proposal to award a penalty as well as a sin bin in next year’s championships for cynical play that denies a goal-scoring opportunity.
“Delegates will be acutely aware of how, during the abridged 2020 Inter-county championships, the outcome of several games, both in hurling and football, were adversely impacted by actions that were designed to prevent a goalscoring opportunity through unsporting means.”
A sin bin as well as a penalty is excessive. Aside from putting pressure on the ref to determine what is a goal chance, doubling the punishment won’t go down well. It’s either one or the other but the body’s hearts are in the right place.
