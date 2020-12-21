Unemployment the big policy issue of 2021, but with no quick fix imminent 

At the start of the pandemic, Irish economic output in 2020 was expected to fall by a substantial amount, anything between 7% and 10%.

I expected the higher end of the range.

By budget time, in October, expectations had improved and the 2020 decline was expected to be very small, at about 2%.

The most recent December forecast from think-tank the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) expects 2020 national output to increase by over 3%.

This may appear surprising as lockdowns ranged, employment declined, unemployment increased and specific sectors such as aviation, arts, hospitality and sport have been devastated.

Average 2020 employment will be 16% lower than 2019, while total output may be higher.

We need to clarify this divergence before looking at 2021.

Naturally, our attention is mainly on the domestic economy and the direct and indirect effects of Covid-19.

Domestic consumption, especially in hospitality and other specific sectors, and investment declined substantially but Government expenditure increased by 9%, financed by borrowing.

Exports, mainly from multinationals, did well, increasing by almost 5% in volume and less of our spending went on imports.

Medical and pharmaceutical products exports increased by 19.5% to €50.9bn in value between January and October, compared with the same period in 2019.

Added together, this results in an increase in national output but the sectors with large output declines are very jobs intensive.

Gross Value Added (GVA) per worker, which is almost the same as GDP, for manufacturing – which is dominated by multinationals – is €455,100.

The equivalent figure for multinational chemicals and pharmaceuticals is €935,000. In hospitality, it is about €27,000 and in retail it is about €36,000.

If we work with a manufacturing average GVA of €455,000 and a hospitality figure of €27,000, we can see that if there is one extra direct job in manufacturing in a high-productivity sector and almost 17 fewer jobs in hospitality, employment has declined greatly but GVA has stayed the same.

Covid-19 and Brexit

The 2021 national economic performance depends on Covid-19 and Brexit. We can assume that Covid-related disruptions will continue for specific sectors throughout the first half, at least, of 2021 until there is a wide uptake of the vaccine.

A no-deal Brexit will have a strong negative effect on exports and will have a smaller negative impact on consumption and investment. The difference between a no-deal and a trade deal is about 2 to 3 percentage points in the growth rate.

With a deal, the 2021 GDP growth should be about 4% to 5%. With no-deal it will be about 1% to 2%.

The impact of Brexit on the employment performance in 2021 will be small. However, as with Covid-19, a no-deal Brexit will have large negative effects on particular sectors such as indigenous food exporters to the UK.

If there is a no-deal Brexit, a particular concern of Government policy in 2021 will be the implementation of a support and transformation package for those sectors and enterprises most adversely affected.

Next year will see a large increase in consumption as the effects of the virus wane in the second half of the year and the ability to spend is regained. Government expenditure will grow again but at a lower rate than 2020. Investment will start to recover from the collapse of 2020.

The economy will likely improve next year. But consumers are still in for a bumpy ride with unemployment expected to stay stubbornly high as Covid's economic impact lingers. Even if there is a Brexit trade deal, Irish unemployment could still be about 15% next year.

A big issue for economic policy in 2021 will be the unemployment level. The expected employment increase in 2021 will not regain the losses of 2020.

Next year, employment will be 11% below the 2019 level.

Average unemployment was 5% in 2019.

Due to Covid-19 it reached 18% in 2020 on average but higher in specific lockdown periods.

In 2021, the unemployment rate on average will be a still very high 15%, even if there is a trade deal between the UK and the EU.

The unemployed numbers are very large.

In 2019, on average, there were 121,000 people unemployed, the 2020 average is 435,000 and the 2021 figure will be 351,000 people, 230,000 more than in 2019.

The labour market figures referred to above are annual averages.

In some periods of 2021, as was the case in 2020, the unemployment rate will be higher as the worst effects of continuing Covid-19 restrictions are felt.

The Government will continue to borrow very large sums in 2021 but due to the Covid-19-induced relaxed attitude to borrowing within the EU and the actions of the ECB, this will not be a problem.

In earlier times, these borrowing levels would have been a crisis which required correction.

Tax increases

The problems will arise some time later when fiscal discipline starts to be restored and we will have to think of tax increases to fund a permanently enlarged public sector.

The 2021 borrowing level, at 4.6% of GDP, will be lower than the 6%-plus in 2020 and contrasts with the small surplus in 2019.

The economy in 2021 will be better than 2020. The degree of improvement depends on Brexit and Covid-19.

Some sectors, such as hospitality and sports, will continue to suffer disruption in the first half of 2021 due to the virus.

A no-deal Brexit will greatly damage specific sectors as well as reducing the overall GDP growth rate.

Unemployment will be the big policy issue in 2021 and there will not be a quick return to 2019 levels of employment.

• Anthony Foley is Emeritus Associate Professor of Economics at Dublin City University Business School