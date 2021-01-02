Michelle Darmody: Banana and pecan nut cookies — a healthier treat

New Year, new you. We all tend to think anew about many things in life at this time of year. After the 2020 we have had I think this is ever more poignant heading into this fresh start. How we manage our health comes to the fore when we are battling through a pandemic. Baking and cooking at home can allow you to create healthy treats and dinners, but it can also be a relaxing and rewarding way to spend some time — for those that enjoy the process I guess. It is also an opportunity to support Irish food businesses by buying your ingredients locally from them.

These recipes are all veering towards the healthier side of baked treats, with less processed sugar and the addition of fruit and vegetables to provide some fibre and vitamins. A friend shared the banana and pecan nut cookies with me over the holiday, they are really tasty and the addition of the mashed banana makes them nice and moist.

The beetroot and chocolate cake is very rich, with a hint of tartness from the dark chocolate and olive oil, a little goes a long way. It will keep in an airtight container for a few days. You can also slice it and freeze some of the slices. If you feel the top is crisping in your oven as it bakes, you can cover the cake with some foil for the last 15 minutes of baking time.

Banana and pecan nut cookies

100g soft butter

80g light muscovado sugar

a half a small ripe banana, mashed

1 egg, lightly beaten

the zest of 1 orange

110g porridge oats

100g brown flour

1 tsp baking powder, sieved

25g desiccated coconut

50g pecan nuts, chopped

Preheat your oven to 180°C and line two large flat baking trays with parchment.

Cream the butter and sugar until light and fluffy, add in the banana, egg and orange zest and combine.

Stir the oats, flour, baking powder, coconut and pecan nuts together. Add these to the butter mixture and stir until well combined using a spatula to make sure all the butter mixture is removed from the sides of the bowl.

Place twelve scoops of the mixture onto the prepared baking trays leaving space between each one to expand. Flatten each scoop down with the back of a spoon. Bake for about fifteen minutes until golden. Once cool enough to handle place onto a wire rack to cool completely.

Beetroot, olive oil and dark chocolate loaf

175g beetroot, peeled and blitzed in a food processer until a rough paste

200g plain flour

100g cocoa powder

1 1/2 tsp baking powder, sieved

125g golden caster sugar

3 eggs, lightly beaten

170mls light olive oil

100g dark chocolate, broken into even-sized pieces

Preheat your oven to 180°C and line a 2 lb loaf tin with parchment.

Place the beetroot, flour, cocoa powder, baking powder, and eggs into a mixer and combine. Gently add in the oil with the mixer on a low setting. Stir in the dark chocolate.

Scoop the mixture into your prepared tin and bake for about an hour until a skewer comes out clean. Allow to cool in the tin.

Butternut squash and apple muffins

Pumpkin oatmeal gluten free muffins on rustic chopping board on light background.

1 medium cooking apple, peeled, cored and diced

3 tbs maple syrup

150g roasted butternut squash, diced

40g golden sultanas

1 tsp ground cinnamon

2 eggs, lightly beaten

3 tbs melted butter

200mls milk

2 ripe bananas, mashed

300g self-raising flour

1 tsp bread soda, sieved

2 tbs porridge oats

Preheat your oven to 190°C and line a 12-hole bun tin with paper cases.

Toss the apple pieces in the maple syrup and place into a saucepan over a low heat. Allow to warm up until the pieces of apple have softened. Add in the squash, sultanas and cinnamon and continue to gently heat for about five minutes. Set aside to cool. If there are a lot of lumps of apple and squash, you can mash these up.

Beat the eggs, butter, and milk in a bowl until well combined then add in the mashed banana.

Stir the flour and bread soda together and add the egg mixture to this. Combine well.

Add the contents of the saucepan to the mixture and combine. Stir half of the oats into the mixture

Scoop the mixture into the prepared paper cases and sprinkle the remaining oats on top. Bake for about 20 to 25 minutes until baked through. Once cool enough to handle place onto a wire rack.