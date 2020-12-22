Making Cents: How to buy smart in the sales 

Hands up who has spent the last 9 months in leggings? It’s been a long year of exchanging one set of comfy clothes for another, with little reason to break out the style or spend time coordinating an outfit.

With the vaccine news sparking hope of a return to normality sometime in the New Year, now is a good time to think about a wardrobe refresh in the January sales.

With that in mind, I spoke to Cork stylist Sharon Huggard, AKA The Style Coach, who helps women create a look they love and dress with confidence every day.

Money is still tight in many households, so I asked Sharon for tips on how to buy smart in the sales.

Her first piece of advice is not to be tempted to make impulse purchases just because they are at a discounted price.

“Would you pay full price for it?” she also suggests asking yourself. “Do not get blinded by the discount - a bargain is only a bargain if you wear it.

“Otherwise it is a costly mistake hanging in your wardrobe and giving you guilt!”

Sharon Huggard The Style Coach

So what does she suggest focusing on?

“Use the opportunity to buy wardrobe staples and investment pieces that you will have for years to come e.g., coats, boots, bags, accessories, basics etc,” she suggests.

“The trick to longevity of items is quality over quantity think fewer clothes, more outfits!”

If you want to stretch your euro, being bang on trend isn’t the priority.

“The less detail the better as they will remain timeless and you can update, freshen, and expand your options within your Wardrobe,” Sharon explains.

She sees the he sales are an opportunity to purchases items that were beyond your budget pre-sales.

“Accessories are also a great investment as they elevate basics from ‘boring’ - adding texture, interest, colour and personality.”

Sharon encourages her clients to buy their staples as well as they can afford.

Everybody’s budget is different but buy well and buy less is her mantra.

"We all found in 2020 we needed a lot less that we thought," she says.

Sharon suggests you start shopping in your own wardrobe and shop with consideration for the gaps you identify.

She also suggests asking yourself a few questions before you purchase:

Where will I wear it?

Does it suit my current lifestyle?

Does it go with items in my wardrobe?

Can it be mixed and matched to give me further options and expand my wardrobe?

“Here comes the science bit,” Sharon says. “The more you wear it the less the cost per wear is.

“That is when it is a bargain.”

Sharon Huggard The Style Coach

She also cautions against buying with New Year’s resolutions in mind

“‘Does it fit?’ is a key question,” she says. “Hands up who has purchased an item saying they will fit into it by March when they lose the Covid stone and the Christmas 7lbs.

“Buy for the size you are now unless you are actively on a weight loss journey.”

Another important question - “Do you love it? We have enough ‘meh’ items in our wardrobe so this new purchase should make you feel fab.”

Sharon also encourages shoppers to buy locally.

“Our shopping habits have changed dramatically in the past few months, but it is imperative that we support our local boutiques and retailers as they have supported many over the years with employment, spot prizes for our local charity events etc,” she points out. “Most are online now so even if you cannot get to them, we can still support them. Shop local.”

For further details check out www.sharonhuggard.com and follow on social media for tips and tools.

