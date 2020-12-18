Valerie Mulcahy: When I heard of Bríd Stack's AFL move, I thought ‘why didn’t I think of that?’

It's great for the Cork contingent to have an interest in the Australian Football League and have representation, with the bonus that it hasn’t impinged on the Cork ladies football team who contest Sunday’s All-Ireland final on December 20.

Bríd Stack, a player who developed into one of the most dominant centre-backs in ladies football, playing every minute of the 11 All-Ireland finals Cork contested since 2000, amassing an incredible seven All-Star awards and a Player of the Year award in 2016. Not to mention Munster titles and league titles in what has been a stellar career in the Cork jersey.

Bríd’s tenacity, dedication, passion, application, and extreme focus were traits that served her well and allowed her to become one of the country’s foremost ladies footballers. Her preparation was fundamental in helping her feel confident to invariably mark the top forward on the opposing team.

I remember Bríd eager to know exactly who she was earmarked to quieten. She would slip up to Eamonn Ryan after the final session before a game in order to get an insight into the thinking behind his wargaming.

Bríd liked to know who exactly she was to keep a close eye on — and that she certainly did. It allowed her to mentally prepare for her challenge ahead and remove any guesswork. She received a Player of the Match award in an All-Ireland playing against Cora Staunton of Mayo — her soon-to-be-team-mate at the Giants in Sydney.

Stackie always demanded high standards of herself and her team-mates. She took charge of the defensive unit and led the attack. What I loved to see was an uncanny ability to attack upon dispossessing her opponent. Her strong physical presence was always a factor and it gave a boost to the forwards who would be the grateful recipient of the inevitably hanging kick-pass.

Tenacity

Bríd’s tenacity and ability to deflate the opposing player with a block-down was a trademark. I’m certain these will stand to her, and she may even occupy the role of a spoiler with the Giants.

I am certain all of these fine traits and skills will hold her in good stead as she embarks on a new challenge and a new sport. The fact the ball is oval won’t put Bríd off. Her handling skills were always top-notch. The tactical element will require some work and the analysis and team plays will be something to get accustomed to.

Cora Staunton referred to the emphasis placed on recovery time and staying off the pitch when she begun her time as a professional. It was something that surprised her. The concept of less is more. Knowing Bríd, she will have to be kept on a tight leash, as she will be itching to get out on the pitch to do extra sessions in order to get the edge.

The warm climate will suit her and her complexion. The humidity might be a challenge, but she has never shied away from one yet. Another matter — Bríd is the mother of a beautiful one-year-old. It’s some leap, and so admirable that they decided to up sticks and fly to the other side of the world to rise to this challenge.

When I first heard the news, I thought: ‘Kudos to her and the family, that’s a brave and bold decision’.

What have they to lose? I see it as a great opportunity to experience something new, be around professional athletes, live the life of one, be excited by a new challenge, and experience a new culture. The opportunity is literally a once-in-a-lifetime chance, and something one to be cherished. Wouldn’t we all jump at the same prospect? I know I would.

When news filtered through that she’d been signed, I thought to myself: ‘Feck, why didn’t I think of doing that?’. I wonder is there time yet? I’ll be keeping a close eye on Bríd’s developments and progress throughout the season.

Fair play Bríd, and all the best in this new challenge, which I’m sure you will make the most of. Nothing ventured, nothing gained. We are all behind you in Cork and will be keeping close tabs on you, as well as much of the GAA family around where you have become a household name.

I’m sure your bubbly character will gain you new team-mates and friends.

Your singing will give the Australians a lesson in Irish culture. Be sure to bang out a few ballads and don’t forget the Irish Eurovision entries like ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Kids’ which you so often have entertained us with on our many nights out over the years.