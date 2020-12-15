The Skin Nerd: The hottest trend is skincare that behaves like makeup

The line between skincare and makeup is becoming more and more blurred, when all of our base products contain vitamins A, C and E and the majority of our skincare gives us a dreamy, dewy base. I, for one, embrace it, as I’ve always seen makeup as the final step of your skincare, particularly if you’re going for a fully-mineral foundation. This trend of skincare makeup (or makeup skincare, reader’s choice) has been huge in 2020, and I see it getting even bigger in 2021, so without further a-dew, let’s talk about some of the products that nourish your skin while making it look instantly flawless.

Released in late 2019, Glossier’s Futuredew oil-serum hybrid (€26, glossier.com) made beauty headlines globally. It’s the love child of a super dewy, luxury primer, a serum and a facial oil, with plant oils for improved hydration, brightening natural extracts and light-reflecti ng minerals for instant radiance. In a third-party trial involving 31 people, increased radiance was noted in 100 p ercent of the participants instantly. From what I’ve heard from users, some no longer use highlighter. Would I recommend this as your standalone serum? Not really – I believe you need vitamin A and antioxidants for skin health. However, if you are a dry-skinned human, this may be the hydrating serum for you and could cut your makeup budget in half.

2020 has been the year of the tinted SPF. We’ve seen all forms of lightweight, finger-applied skin perfectors over the years: tinted moisturisers, BB creams, CC creams, and then the return to tinted moisturisers.

Is it any surprise that tinted SPF as your day-to-day coverage appeals to me? My very own (multi- award-winning ) Skingredients Skin Shield SPF 50 PA+++ (€42, skingredients .com) is a broad-spectrum mineral SPF with antioxidant protection that gives a dewy, peachy finish that many adore by itself , and we aren’t the only ones!

T he Drunk Elephant Umbra Tinte Physical Daily Defence SPF 30 (€ 34 , cultbeauty.com ) provides broad spectrum and antioxidant protection with a slightly deeper , very sheer tin t, and in general, these days, there is a tinted SPF out there for everyone. If you want to trim a step from your makeup routine, opting for a tinted SPF rather than an SPF foundation is key, as you will simply never apply enough foundation for it to act as an SPF (it’s recommended you use half a teaspoon amount for your face and neck).

Your lips have skin too, and for too long, we have worked to make our lips as dry as possible to keep colour on them. NO MORE! The skincare makeup trend means we can now tend to our delicate smackers while having them look plump, luscious and party-ready. Lip oils are the way forward. The Jouer Essential Hydrating Lip Oil (€19.95, beautybay.com) contains jojoba seed oil, rice bran oil, apricot kernel oil, sunflower seed oil and soybean oil for lips that feel fantastic, are protected from the elements and have a subtle hint of a pink tint. Bonus: no hair stuck to your lips.

Skincare makeup is the new way to minimalise your routine, in a way that leaves your beauty routine which much more skincare than makeup and though I adore playing with makeup, I feel like this is the best beauty equilibrium we can ask for.

So, you know what to do – drop those last - minute hints and shift the balance in your cosmetics bag for short-term glow and long-term skin benefits.

The Nerdie Pick

Daily Concepts Gua Sha Facial Tool (â¬22.95, theskinnerd.com)

I speak about jade rollers a lot, but for those who want the psychological feeling that they’re hand-carving their face, I’d recommend a gua sha tool. Like jade-rolling, using a more traditional gua sha tool stimulates lymphatic drainage and blood circulation for less puffiness and more radiance. It can help to sculpt your cheek and jaw area so you won’t be reaching for that bronzer quite as often.

You can also have Gua Sha carried out by those trained in practising it in wellness centres and spas across the country, if that tickles your sceptical fancy.

