Christy O’Connor: Lockdown granted Tadgh de Búrca the one thing he needed most – time

THE first game Tadhg de Búrca played in 2020 was a challenge match for Clashmore/Kinsalebeg against Abbeyside Junior B team in late June.

De Búrca could win a game like that on his own but it was his first match back after tearing his cruciate knee ligament 10 months earlier. De Búrca was starting from base camp but his performance that evening underlined just how steep the climb back up the mountain would be.

He was naturally tentative. Those at the game could see how much de Búrca was struggling. One observer said he was operating at around “10%” of his normal capacity. That was understandable in the circumstances, but it was still a concern for a Waterford public desperately craving de Búrca’s return for the inter-county championship.

The hardship along the slow road to rehab was evident earlier in the year to those with a keen eye for detail. As de Búrca floated around the fringes of the warm-up as a water-carrier before league games, he was still visibly walking with a limp almost six months after the operation.

During the early spring, returning for a summer championship looked out of his reach but the lockdown and a winter inter-county campaign granted de Búrca a renewed opportunity he was desperate to grasp. Getting his knee fully rehabbed was always going to be a cross between coercion and patience. A damaged knee can’t be intimidated but the lockdown granted de Búrca the one thing he needed most – time.

The club championship also provided the perfect pathway back to inter-county fitness.

In Clashmore/Kinsalebeg’s first championship match against An Rinn, de Búrca was still clearly easing his way back. In the play-offs against Cappoquin, observers felt he was operating at 60%, which had increased to 80% when Clashmore/Kinsalebeg met An Rinn again in the Western semi-final. By the time the West Waterford Intermediate final against Ballyduff Upper rolled around, de Búrca was fully back to himself, absolutely dominating the match.

He scored 1-3 in a game Clashmore-Kinsalebeg lost on penalties.

Waterford defender Tadhg de Burca Image: Jen Murphy Designs & Sketches.

The club had played eight weeks in a row — five championship and three challenge games — but De Búrca had done absolutely everything to get himself right for such an intense schedule; his nutrition was tailored to include foods known to strengthen damaged ligaments; he was in the ocean as often as he could. The additional time before the club championship had also given de Búrca an opportunity to get stronger. And bigger.

Darragh Duggan, who coached de Búrca in St Augustine’s Dungarvan, often ran into him around Dungarvan when de Búrca was on his way to the hotel gym in Clonea Strand. Over time, Duggan noticed de Búrca’s expanding frame and increasing physique. “He’s physically got way bigger,” says Duggan.

“He’s gone incredibly strong. His conditioning is phenomenal. Tadhg’s as strong now as any player in the country.”

De Búrca has been an incredible player for Waterford but getting him back stronger than before was even more important for Liam Cahill when he needed de Búrca to anchor a new defence. Noel Connors, Philip Mahony, and Darragh Fives had moved on.

With Michael ‘Brick’ Walsh having retired and Pauric Mahony injured, de Búrca has now become the spiritual leader of this team.

De Búrca is best friends with Darragh Fives and Philip Mahony. They travelled to New Zealand together. The three lived in the same house in Dublin for years. Losing those two from the panel was difficult for Búrca but he has embraced that increased responsibility and thrived in it.

Waterford’s Conor Prunty and Tadhg De Burca with Aaron Shanagher of Clare. Picture: INPHO/Morgan Treacy

“Tadhg is an exceptional player, but he was always an exceptional guy full stop,” says Nicky English, who managed de Búrca with UCD’s Fitzgibbon Cup team. “He was a gentleman to work with. Great craic, he loved a laugh, and was great in a team sense. A lot of inter-county players don’t really buy into the Fitzgibbon, they see it as a chore, but Tadhg never did. He never missed training. He was always fully involved in everything we did.”

Before he arrived in UCD, de Búrca had spent four years studying geography and Irish at UCC. They speak of him there in the same glowing terms; honest, reliable, decent, humble, never missing a training session. When he landed into first year, UCC thought they were getting a full-back but de Búrca soon established himself as a centre-back in UCC.

He had played full-back with the Waterford U21s in 2013, but de Búrca had already shown his versatility when winning an All-Ireland Colleges title at wing-back with Dungarvan Colleges that April.

In his early years in St Augustine’s, de Búrca was always a midfielder or half-forward with ‘The Friary’.

He started his first Harty Cup year with Dungarvan Colleges in 2012 at full-forward before being redrafted as a man-marking defender when Dungarvan met St Flannan’s in the Harty quarter-final. Shane O’Donnell was operating at full-forward and de Búrca held him to one point. Dungarvan won by one point before going on to win their first Harty title.

“Tadhg’s attitude was always incredible,” says Duggan. “You wouldn’t see or hear Tadhg until the match began but he always had such a calm head that you could never faze him. That was obvious from when he was even younger. Back then he was scrawny, not one bit flashy but he was the most consistent player you could imagine.”

His feetwork is exceptional while de Búrca was always brilliant in the air. There was a photograph taken in the 2013 Harty final of de Búrca catching the ball a foot over the head of Tipperary’s Colin O’Riordan, then playing for Our Lady’s Templemore.

Derek McGrath handed de Búrca his senior championship debut a year later. By 2015, he was an All-Star and Young Hurler of the Year, but his role increasingly became a weapon to use against McGrath’s tactical philosophy. It also awkwardly positioned de Burca at the frontline of a debate around the expanding sweeper culture in hurling.

“People have this view of Tadhg as a sweeper and that that was his role, but he is anything but,” says English. “We played him as an orthodox centre-back in UCD, but you could play him anywhere. He’s a savage player, one of the best around.”

De Búrca's positional sense and ability to read the play has made him one of the most influential centre-backs of the modern game. His role appears to have changed this year in that he is running the ball more when he wins possession around the D.

On the otherhand, every Waterford player is encouraged to be expressive and to attack when the opportunity presents itself, while de Burca has more of a licence to get forward with the depth of the Waterford half-forward line.

Even when he was minding the house more diligently as a sweeper in 2017, de Búrca still showcased that subtle creativity when he felt sufficient cover behind him granted a licence to attack. For Michael ‘Brick’ Walsh’s goal in the 2017 qualifier against Kilkenny, the move was started by de Búrca who attacked the space in midfield before playing a brilliant diagonal ball to Shane Bennett, who offloaded to Walsh.

To date in this championship de Búrca has had six direct assists from 67 possessions, while he has scored two points from two shots.

Tadhg de Búrca of Waterford.

His lowest possession count (12) was in the Munster final when a drifting Cian Lynch posed a different challenge, while Limerick were smart in how they moved the ball higher up the field than their usual delivery zone before playing angled passes around de Búrca.

Limerick will have a plan again to get around de Búrca tomorrow. They might even entertain throwing Kyle Hayes back in at number 11 to disrupt de Búrca. Whatever happens, de Búrca will just quietly and efficiently go about his business. Even though he’s the main leader now alongside Kevin Moran, de Búrca continues to lead with action more than words, just like he has always done.

Low key has always been his style. Despite the long trek home for training, de Búrca has remained teaching geography and Irish in Dublin because he loves the freedom and anonymity of life in the capital. A few years back de Búrca was asked on Sportstalk.ie to describe himself in three words. “Relaxed, quiet, and honest,” he said.

Those words also frame the core of de Búrca’s personality on the field.

Tomorrow, Waterford will lean heavily on de Burca’s relaxed and composed demeanour, his bulwark presence and efficient distribution, and his absolute honesty of desire and effort that demands the most from himself, and everyone around him.