Michelle Darmody: turkey and ham tart

I find these few days the laziest of the year. Embarking on a big baking project is probably the last thing on anyone’s mind. What might come in handy though are a few suggestions for how to use up those Christmas left-overs. Having some good shortcrust, filo or puff pastry in the freezer will speed things along nicely.

You can add other green vegetables to the spinach rolls, if you have any left-over brussels sprouts or even some root vegetables to hand, they would be a nice addition.

Filo pastry can dry out if it is not used quickly enough. If you are slow at preparing this recipe or are getting distracted as you assemble, it would be best to cover the filo with a clean, damp tea towel. For extra richness you can brush the filo sheets with some melted butter before piling them on top of each other. The pastry is extremely thin so will rip if you are not gentle with it. The effort is worth it, as the parcels are crisp and delicious once baked.

If you are too dazed and overly stuffed to bake anything at all, a turkey melt sandwich is always a good left-over option.

Left-over turkey and ham tart

300g shortcrust pastry

600mls cream

8 eggs, lightly beaten

1 tsp grated nutmeg

a small spring of theme, leaves removed and chopped, sticks discarded

100g ham, cut into cubes

300g turkey meat, shredded

100g mild cheddar cheese, grated

Preheat your oven to 190°C and cut a circle of baking parchment to snugly fit the base of a 9-inch loose-based tart tin. Grease and flour the sides of the tin.

Roll out your pastry on a lightly floured surface to about 3 mm in thickness. Make sure the pastry is cold or else it will get sticky when you try and roll it. Roll it to just a bit larger than your tin. Gently sit the sheet of pastry into the tart case allowing it to fall into the shape of the tin. Nudge it down a little and then tidy up the sides.

Lay another disc of parchment onto the pastry and fill it with baking beans or some clean coins. Bake the tart case blind for 25 minutes. Remove the baking beans and parchment and set aside. Reduce the oven temperature to 180°C.

Whisk the cream and eggs together and add in the nutmeg, thyme and some seasoning. Stir in the ham and turkey. Scoop this mixture into the tart case and gently shake it, to even out the filling.

Bake for another 25 minutes until the mixture is set. Allow to cool in the tin.

Turkey and cranberry filo parcels

6 large sheets of filo pastry, about 250g

120g brie or a similar soft cheese, chopped

20g dried cranberries

20g walnuts, chopped

200g left-over turkey shredded

1/2 tbs melted butter

Preheat your oven to 200°C and line a large flat baking tray with parchment.

Quarter each sheet of filo pastry. Place one of the quarters on to the prepared tray, place another sheet on top at right angles, do this with another two squares so you have four layers in total. Repeat this so you have six bundles of filo fanned out on your tray.

Mix the brie, cranberries, walnuts and turkey in a bowl, season. Scoop a sixth of this mixture into the centre of each pile of filo pastry.

Brush the sides of the pastry with the melted butter, gather up the sides and pinch the pastry together to form a parcel.

Bake for about 25 minutes until golden, make sure the turkey is heated the whole way through. Serve warm, when the cheese is still lovely and melted but not piping hot.

Spinach puff pastry rolls

1/2 tbs butter

2 cloves of garlic, crushed

250g baby spinach, roughly chopped

110g feta cheese, crumbled

1 tsp grated nutmeg

1/2 tsp cracked black pepper

1/2 tsp cayenne pepper - optional

2 sheets of puff pastry

1 egg yolk

1/2 tbs milk

some sesame or nigella seeds to decorate