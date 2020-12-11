Ask Audrey: I'm so mad for his hot loving, you'd swear I was a woman from Killarney

No. That's aggressive-aggressive. My Posh Cousin has started a Christmas gift-guide podcast for the officer class in Cork society: It's called, ' You've been Spotted in TK Maxx. Now What?' I said to her, 'What are you giving your friends for Christmas?' She said, 'Covid-19, it’s going to be very exclusive soon, thanks to the vaccine'. #PoshPeople #Unpredictable
Rosealeen, Ballydesmond
I told me neighbour about this and she told me there's a book out for Christmas aimed at culchies up for the day. I said, 'What's it called?' She said, ' Would Ye Ever Stop Asking for Directions to Roches Stores?'
My frenemy, Clodagh, rang yesterday and said, 'My Ken shaved his beard off after I spent 150 quid on a top-end grooming kit. Do you know anyone who needs one? I said, 'Ya, you'. ( She’s like a Yeti.)
Ed, Ballintemple
My dodgy cousin is a gifting guru. (He was a cat whisperer last week; it’s hard to keep up.) I said, 'How would you react if someone gave you edible underwear'? He said, 'I wouldn’t make a meal out of it'. # Hilaire.
(say nothing).
This is another one for the Posh Cousin. I said, 'What does Ronan O’Gara say to you?' She said, 'Very little, after I told everyone in the tennis club that he's only from Bishopstown'. #Morto #ModelFarmRoadWannabes