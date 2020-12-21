Motivation Monday: Six Irish women you should follow online 

2020 has been a challenging year for everyone. I think everyone found themselves consuming online much more that normal — well I certainly did! I try to keep my social media channels a positive space, and don’t follow any accounts that will make me feel bad or negative in any way. This week I wanted to chat through a few of the women who have positively influenced me this year through their online sharing. I’m also going to share a lovely recipe for Spicy Christmas Almonds — the perfect Christmas snack.

Dr. Doireann O’Leary

First up is a fellow Cork lady. Doireann is a doctor with her own podcast and a weekly slot on Today FM. In terms of women’s health and practical information, she’s a fantastic account to follow. This year she shared sensible fact-based information about covid 19, smear tests, breast checks, contraception options, and much more. Her account really shines a spotlight on women's health and she does this while looking fab and often on her way out the door for a run!

Vogue Williams

Howth native, Vogue, is probably one of the busiest people I follow on instagram. She lives in London with her husband, Spencer Matthews, and two children. Her account is a mix of her work as model, DJ and managing her fake tan range ‘Bare by Vogue’. Vogue's account gives you a glimpse into her life and one of the most interesting parts is her exercise regime. She regularly shares her workouts and is very clear that she feels exercise is a big part of her life. I love to see her combination of glamour and exercise.

A great follow to get you motivated.

Fiona O’Donnell

I’m delighted to have worked with Fiona on food content for Derval.ie

I love working with experts who are passionate about making a difference to people's lives. Fiona has an MSC in nutrition and exercise and is the founder of sustain nutrition education. I love her account because I feel it empowers women to exercise and eat well. Her message is based in science and her love of life is jumping off the page. She is an incredibly positive account to follow.

Nadia Power

Nadia Power is a Dublin athlete who is the Irish under-23 800m record holder. I enjoy following her journey as she trains to achieve her goal of competing in the Olympics, she regularly gives behind the scenes of what it is like to train as an elite athlete. This year I particularly enjoyed seeing her weight training in her garden! She has also used her platform to talk about a topic which has been very important this year — speaking out about Black Lives Matter. Nadia is a very inspiring person to follow online and I’m excited to see her journey over the coming months with the goal of competing at the Tokyo Olympics.

Lilly Higgins

Get ready for some new food inspiration. Lilly Higgins is a chef, food writer, and photographer. Lilly is a mum to three smallies. Her instagram has mouth-watering recipes and she also shares cooking videos which have always managed to inspire me to want to cook, well actually they’ve made me want to get in the car and drive to her house and eat her food!

I have no doubt that you will get some amazing festive recipe ideas from her in the coming days.

Lillys love of food really comes through her account and her style of cooking is very accessible.

Laura de Barra

Last but not least, Laura de Barra, is the author of the book Gaff Goddess and also the trademark owner of She-IY. She shows easy ways for cleaning household appliances, giving household items a makeover and bringing them to life, and basically just how to DIY!

Laura has inspired me to take on my own DIY project, which I’ve recently started. I’m giving my home-office a complete makeover. It’s a very fun project and with Laura’s tips I’m completely motivated to do it myself and be part of her She-IY gang.

Derval O'Rourke: do a digital declutter

Wellness Tip: Do a Digital Declutter: go through who you are following on social media and just keep the people that inspire you. Try to follow people who make you laugh and inspire you. I highly recommend checking out the ladies above

Fitness Tip: As we’re in the lead-up to Christmas, take five minutes today to look at your diary. Pencil in walks and short workouts on days where you think you will have the time. This might not go to plan, but at least if you have them penciled in, you’re more likely to do them.

Recipe: Spicy Christmas Almonds

Christmas is the perfect time for relaxing with a glass of wine and snacks. This recipe is perfect to nibble on. They also make a lovely homemade gift if you put them into a jar with a nice ribbon around it.

Serves: 1 jar of nuts

Ingredients:

1 ½ tbsp of maple syrup

1 ½ tsp of cinnamon

1 tsp of nutmeg

¼tsp of ginger

250g of almonds

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180C. Line a baking tray with parchment paper.

2. Place the maple syrup, nutmeg, ginger, and cinnamon in a small pan and gently warm through until mixed together and runny.

3. Take off the heat and stir in the almonds. Tip onto a baking tray and spread out evenly so that they aren’t overlapping. Cook in the oven for 30 minutes. Make sure you stir the nuts once or twice in this time so that they cook evenly.

4. Once the nuts are crunchy, remove from the oven and allow to cool before tucking in. Any leftovers can be stored in an airtight container.