John Fogarty: GAA have to ask fans to support responsibly

“Bah humbug,” you might say. But this year, this Christmas, winning might have to be enough.
Last week, Mayo manager James Horan spoke of how it was “an absolute killer” for his players outside the 26-man matchday panel not to be able to go to games.
It would be no surprise if some serial All-Ireland finalists who have either yet to feature in the match squad or been in it briefly decide to call it quits soon after this weekend or after December 19.
To now be able to say some sort of goodbye to the inter-county careers in Croke Park, even if it doesn’t mean they are togged out would be appropriate, especially if they are to finally go and claim an All-Ireland title. It would be right for those All-Ireland winners in the Dublin group too who could soon be making way and haven’t featured for Dessie Farrell. Ditto the veterans in the Cavan and Tipperary camps.
Horan acknowledged his conversations with those players about not making the cut to go to matches has been difficult. “The guys are of the highest calibre you could possibly meet. They’re competitive in every training session, every drill and they’re looking to drive it on.
“Players have a very good instinct of who’s playing well and where things are at and they’ll be the first, they genuinely are, to congratulate guys or wish guys well, whether they’re new or whatever, that are on the matchday 26. In the GAA context they’re complete pros and top quality guys. There are difficult discussions but they’re such calibre of guys that there’s no residue left as a result.”
For the injured men too like Limerick’s Mike Casey and Mayo’s Jason Doherty, making the trip would mean the world. Hopefully, they can be accommodated.
