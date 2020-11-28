Ruby Walsh: Racing needs to play the long game with issue of spectators

Yesterday evening we all sort of learned our fate or, at least, garnered an idea of what the next month is going to look like for us in terms of where we can or can’t go and what we should or shouldn’t do. It is all pretty provocative, and people are divided as to what they think should be allowed or, more so, what should not be allowed.

There is no right answer and when you don’t have skin in the game it is always easier to take the moral high ground and be authoritative on what should be happening.

Cautious is probably not a great description of my mentality, and ‘tactical’ would describe my way of thinking a lot better so, while crowds at sporting events remain in distant future here in Ireland, the UK’s approach is somewhat different.

I fully except that normality will be restored at some point here but I don’t see what the rush is for racecourses in the UK to welcome back paying guests. I don’t blame Cheltenham for the actions they took last March - they simply followed the public health guidelines of the British government at the time - but every action has a consequence that should be learned from.

Horse racing got more than its share of the blame at the time, even if it was only guilty by association. But, damage to anyone’s image takes time to repair and racing has since done that by the way it has conducted its business since racecourses were allowed to reopen their gates for non-social purposes only.

I don’t have a financial interest in any racecourse and nor do I rely on an income from prize money, so I accept my tactical approach to the reopening of racecourses in the UK doesn’t have the same implications for me as it does others, but the image of racing is still very important to me.

Some people want an event to attend and, by not following the British government guidelines under the tiered system they have devised, maybe racecourses will risk alienating those fans. But, in taking a wider view of the situation, I feel the UK racecourses should continue working behind closed doors until soccer and rugby have proved that allowing fans to return to their grounds has not heightened the risk of spreading Covid-19.

Being the one to lead the way back to full stadia is not a PR masterclass because everyone can do it, but maybe being the one to say ‘no, thank you’ could be.

The restrictive limits on crowd sizes are hardly going to provide the cash injection some businesses need, so taking a moral stance could just show that horse racing didn’t have its head buried in the sand last March and is actually aware of all that is going on.

Meanwhile, Aidan Coleman is reunited with Epatante this afternoon at Newcastle, one year on from when he last won on her. Her task today, like Honeysuckle’s tomorrow, is no cakewalk, but I still expect Epatante to be too good for the race-fit Sceau Royal and Honeysuckle to have too much class and speed for Beacon Edge and Fury Road tomorrow.

Those two mares might not even garner all the headlines on Monday morning because, from Monkfish at 11.30 today until possibly Grand Paradis at 3.40 tomorrow, some big names will have strutted their stuff.

Scotland’s big hope of Newbury success lies with Aye Right in this afternoon’s Ladbrokes Trophy. Trained by Musselburgh’s clerk of the course Harriet Graham and ridden by the northern-based Callum Bewley, whose successes in the UK only stem as far south as Southwell, Aye Right would be a real fairy tale result for connections - and it is one that is very possible.

Monkfish has schooled extremely well and leads the Willie Mullins troops into weekend battle, where Hook Up and Reality Cheque are also strong stable runners. But plenty of them face enviable opposition.

Concertista has do deal with Minella Melody, Carrigeen Lotus and Queens Brook in today’s feature at 1.01, the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares’ Hurdle and with fitness on the side of all her opposition, it won’t be an easy challenge for last season’s Cheltenham Festival-winning mare.

Add the penalty she carries as this rescheduled event is only a Grade Two and not a Grade One as it would have been last Easter and you start to wonder if she can repel the opposition.

Tomorrow’s card is without doubt a cracker and if I can remember to do my IHRB health screening check — I forgot last week — then I will be one of the lucky ones there to see Saint Sam — I really like him — take on Zanahiyr, to see the perfect specimen that is Envoi Allen and to witness the next step on the road to the summit for Ballyadam.

Honeysuckle is the icing on the cake but, for a biscuit with your coffee, you have the Porterstown Handicap Chase and the Bar One Handicap Hurdle — Chavi Artist and Hybery would be my selections — and you have the perfect afternoon’s entertainment.