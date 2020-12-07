Derval’s top tips for a healthy Christmas

This Christmas will be like no other. Personally, I’ll be focusing on feeling my best. The thought of staying fit and healthy over Christmas can seem daunting but with some planning and preparation, it can be done. It’s important to be aware that the days leading up to Christmas and the days post-Christmas can influence our habits too.

The days surrounding the holidays are filled with indulgence and comfort food, as they should. But for someone who wants to stay on track with their healthy habits, being mindful of what you’re eating, when you’re eating and your activity levels is important.

The leftovers from Christmas dinner and all the delicious chocolates and treats usually hang around for a few days. Having a happy and healthy holiday season is not about deprivation, it’s about finding a healthy balance and making better, conscious choices. I’ll be discussing a few tips and tricks that will help some of you find that balance and really enjoy your Christmas, while also staying on track with your 'New year, new you' goal.

I have included my gorgeous nut roast recipe in this week’s article. It is equally as delicious the next day and can be eaten hot or cold! It is a great, healthy, and versatile recipe. I like to crumble into salads, add it to sandwiches or have it sliced with some roasted veggies.

Plan ahead:

Simple things like stocking your freezer with home-cooked meals so you don’t have to worry about cooking after a busy day, and writing a shopping list so you don’t end up filling the trolley with tins of sweets and biscuits can pay huge dividends.

Don’t skip meals, especially breakfast:

Starting the day with a chocolate Santa may be tempting but it really isn’t ideal (I’ll let you know in the New Year how I get on convincing my five-year-old that porridge is better than her chocolate Santa!)

Instead, use breakfast as a chance to stock up on goodness. It will also help to kick-start your metabolism, control hunger, and stabilise blood sugar levels.

Never arrive hungry:

Have your dinner or meal before you go to any Christmas get together where they are just serving nibbles. This is particularly important if you are planning on drinking alcohol. Don’t skip a meal and sacrifice feeling well in order to get to an event quickly.

Watch your portion sizes:

Equally as important, be mindful of the portion size of your meals during the Christmas period. It can be so easy to go a little bit overboard. Don’t overfill your plate and give yourself a 20-minute break after the starter. You might find that by the time the 20 minutes is over you enjoy your dinner much more.

Keep moving:

Try to stay active in the days surrounding Christmas. I love to get out for a nice long walk after my Christmas dinner as it helps to refresh me, aids digestion, and boosts feel-good hormones. It can be very easy to throw on a Christmas movie and get settled, but be sure you keep up some level of activity over the holidays. Each year I love to see people out walking and jogging — and the very brave ones who go for a sea dip on Christmas day.

Drink Sensibly:

I’ve touched on this already but Christmas and alcohol can be a particular time of overindulging. Christmas to me is good quality time with my husband and kids so while I’ll enjoy a few drinks, I will also keep in mind that it's family time for all of us. My top tip would be to stay hydrated throughout the night by alternating every alcoholic drink with a glass of water and also to have a good meal before you go out.

Relax and reset:

Take time out to recover: you work hard all year around and don’t want to enter January wrecked. Christmas can be stressful as there is a lot of preparation, cleaning and long to-do lists. For many, there’s a lot of expectation for it to go a 'certain way'. Be sure to set aside time to relax and do something that replenishes you, be it a long bath, a cup of coffee and a magazine, a walk or a movie.

And remember, Christmas comes around once a year so use it as a time to enjoy good food with great company and make lasting memories. Don’t let your healthy lifestyle stop you from enjoying yourself! Accept that you will be treating yourself a bit more; enjoy it and the next day just get back to your normal healthy habits. Don’t try to counteract any of the delicious food you had or 'make up' for it in some way. And please don’t be tempted by fad and detox diets come January. Be sensible and joyful.

Fitness tip: Buy a friend or family member something they can use either outdoors or as a bit of a fitness challenge. Consider supporting a local gym and buying a training session for the new year.

Wellness tip: Stay hydrated! It can be easy to get side-tracked and forget about your water intake. If you are enjoying alcoholic beverages, try to alternate them with a glass of water. Before you head to bed, have some herbal tea, which will also increase your water intake and give you some added health benefits too. I like peppermint, I find it really eases digestion.

Recipe: Nut Roast

Nut roast

Serves: 4

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

100g almonds, flaked

100g cashews

50g pine nuts

75g cheddar, grated

70g dried apricots

2 eggs, lightly beaten

1 tbsp olive oil

3 leeks, trimmed and finely sliced

1 medium potato, peeled and grated

1 tbsp chopped rosemary

1 onion, finely chopped

a small bunch of fresh herbs, chopped

Method:

1. Pre-heat the oven to 180°C. You will need a 900g (2 lb) baking tin — I like to use silicone ones.

2. Blitz the nuts in a food processor until they look like roughly-chopped breadcrumbs. Tip the nuts into a large mixing bowl, add the cheese, apricots and eggs and stir to combine.

3. Heat the oil in a large frying pan over a medium heat.

4. Add the leeks, onion, potato and herbs and cook for about 10 minutes, stirring frequently.

5. Tip the cooked vegetables into the bowl with the nut mixture.

6. Stir well to combine and scrape the mixture into the loaf pan. Bake for about 30 minutes until the loaf is firm when gently pressed.

7. Remove the nut roast from the oven and leave to cool in the loaf pan for 10 minutes.

8. Carefully remove the nut roast from the pan, slice and serve. This goes great with stir fried veggies!