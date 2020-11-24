John Fogarty: History smiling on Tipperary — and they’re not done yet

Next month’s All-Ireland winners will be kings for a maximum of seven months as the GAA looks set to bring forward the 2021 finals to July but in the history of the games they wouldn’t be considered significantly short reigns.
In September 1923, Kilkenny beat Tipperary in the postponed 1922 final five days before Galway won their first All-Ireland when they saw off Limerick in the ’23 decider.
Played in September 1924, the 1923 football final, won by Dublin against Kerry, fell less than seven months prior to the ’24 showdown when Kerry exacted revenge in April 1925. The next two finals fell between seven and nine months apart as the GAA caught up for time lost during The War of Independence.
With the start of the Allianz Leagues expected to be less than three months away and All-Ireland finals less than eight, plans for 2021 are already being put in place by many among the 33 teams who exited this year’s Sam Maguire and Liam MacCarthy Cups.
One team is already known to have returned to collective gym work this past weekend.
Aside from the quick turnaround, the biggest appeal about next year is how it’s shaping up to be a de facto split season.
Would that handful of inter-county managers who stepped down thought otherwise if they knew they would have exclusive access to their players until they exit the 2021 Championship?
Following Saturday’s SHC exit, Tipperary manager Liam Sheedy highlighted the 11 consecutive weeks Noel and John McGrath played for Loughmore-Castleiney. “No matter how good you are, to try and manage your energy after playing in two county finals and losing both of them by the narrowest of margins that’s a tall ask.”
Next year, those demands won’t come into the equation until after the inter-county season.
It is not a stretch to claim Dublin manager Dessie Farrell expected Donegal to come through Sunday’s Ulster final.
