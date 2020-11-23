Michael Moynihan: The memory machine in action

Dear God, is this where we are now, getting bent out of shape about videos being shown to sportspeople?
I don’t know if I can really bring you up to speed with the fake outrage — the fauxtrage, as I like to call it — stewing about something or other Stephen Kenny showed his Republic of Ireland team before they played England a while back.
The offence-taking military-industrial complex may well have moved on by the time you’re reading this, after all, and set up its circus tent somewhere else.
In its wake it leaves all sorts of obvious points to be made, the most glaring being the comparison to the references to Bloody Sunday ahead of Ireland-England at Croke Park in 2007; at that stage it seemed that emergency legislation had been passed surreptitiously, stipulating that anything published ahead of that game had to refer to the emotional baggage of 1920.
Why is it suddenly problematic, then, to refer to (deep breath) the troubled history of Ireland and England?
I was surprised to hear about this video business because — and I say this with a straight face — I thought professional sportspeople didn’t need to be geed up by a video. While this is a point sports psychologists will no doubt drone on about for years to come, I concede I thought such athletes were capable of motivating themselves for a high-profile game.
Condolences to the Buckley family of Ballyvolane on the loss last week of Paddy, late of CIE and Delanys.
michael.moynihan@examiner.ie