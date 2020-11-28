Derval O'Rourke: Shop local and support small Irish businesses

Covid 19 has made us realize many important things. We have come to value our families, our friends and our communities. We see the benefit of working together in collaboration with our neighbours, our clubs and local charities. This year I’ve been making a conscious effort to shop Irish.

This week I’ll be chatting about shopping locally with some of my top picks for Christmas gifts and I will be sharing my tomato and aubergine bake recipe.

Benefits to shopping locally

According to ISME (Irish Small & Medium Enterprise) every €10 spent locally on Irish products generates more than €40 of benefit to the local community in terms of employment. The retail sector employs more people than any other sector in the Irish economy. SMEs are currently under significant pressure this year and being mindful of supporting them is really helpful. With this in mind and with the fabulous products we produce, it’s a great idea to look locally for shopping inspiration.

We can see straight away the benefits of keeping our money local. Local shops use local services. They need suppliers to produce and deliver the goods. As well as employing local people our SMEs also carry a higher percentage of locally-produced goods, often within a small radius.

The craft industry is another area that needs support and with more and more of its members offering online retail services, it makes sense to click and collect or click and deliver. Buying Irish-made goods and services adds to quality and value-for-money. It also provides traceability, and we have the added advantage of knowing our purchases are ethically produced.

Don’t know where to start? Check out my Christmas shopping list:

10 Irish businesses on my Christmas list

Jason O’Gorman — jasonogorman.ie

Jason creates and sells amazing artwork featuring my very own Cork city. I really love his work and it would make such a great gift this Christmas. His prints look really well and will give many a Corkonian a laugh.

Heidi Higgins — heidihiggins.com

Heidi is a fashion designer from Port Laoise who brought her entire collection online in 2020. She recently launched a beautiful collection called “Carpe Diem” and I absolutely love her gorgeous collars. This would make a great gift.

Love Cherish Boutique —lovecherish.com

Another Cork-based business with a beautiful online fashion store. There is a huge range at Love Cherish and they have a wide selection of accessories, shoes, clothing, and jewellery. They have really thrived online in 2020 and it’s easy to see why with their collection.

Queen B athletics —queenbathletics.com

Queen B Athletics is a female-founded and -led company with a lovely range of athletic wear. Among other things they stock very supportive sports bras in a gorgeous range of colors. They are the official sports bra sponsor of the Irish Women's Hockey Team.

Jump Juice —jumpjuicedirect.ie

Jump Juice bars can be found nationwide and are a great healthy option for people on the go. Recently they have adapted to the circumstances and are offering delivery of delicious cold-pressed juices. You can send a selection of juices to someone's home or office. They use High Pressure Processing which is a method of preserving packaged food products using extremely high pressure instead of high heat — meaning the juices have a shelf-life of up to 50 days! A great gift to give someone a tasty and healthy boost.

Kerrigans — kerrigans.ie

Kerrigans is an Irish butchers that offers Ireland-wide next-day-delivery on their products and food. They even have a Christmas range so you can sort out your Christmas dinner and have it delivered to you.

All Strings Attached —allstringsattached.ie

A stunning craft business that makes framed pieces with wool. They have some lovely gift ideas for weddings, house warmings, and Christmas. They even have a collection dedicated to Cork!

Maka Ceramics —makaceramics.com

There is something so cozy and warming about having your tea in a handcrafted mug. These pieces are a lovely addition to any home. A very thoughtful present to give.

Milk Bath — milkbath.ie

Milk Bath have lovely bath products and a wide variety for all skin sensitivities. They do lovely Gift sets and bundles too which would be an ideal Christmas present. It’s hard to beat a lovely bath.

Faro Hair Brushes — faro.ie

My friend and presenter of Ireland's Fittest Family, Mairead Ronan, is behind this Irish hair brush company. Their brushes give your hair a sleek finish and salon look. They are perfect for popping in a stocking or gifting to a pal. What better present than lovely sleek hair!

My new online shop — shop.derval.ie

I recently launched an online shop as an extension of my website Derval.ie. It started as an idea to send people my Healthy Lifestyle Journal but has since grown to signed cookbooks and prints. I offer bundles, which make great gifts for friends and families. It’s been so well supported and I’m loving sending the signed packages from my Cork office.

Fitness tip: Put on your favourite up-beat song on and go for a walk. Music is a huge help in motivating you to get going so use it to get yourself outside for some fresh air. You’ll feel the better for it.

Wellness tip: Remember to slow down every now and then. Be conscious of your posture and how you’re feeling. Body language really reflects on how you feel. If you notice yourself tense or slouched, ask yourself why and see what you can do about it.

Recipe: Tomato and Aubergine Bake

Prep Time: 10 mins

Cook Time: 35 mins

Serves: 3/4

Ingredients:

2 aubergines cut lengthways into thin slices

Olive oil

Salt and pepper

2 onions, finely chopped

5 garlic cloves, crushed

400g tin of chopped tomatoes

2 tbsp tomato purée

A handful of basil leaves, torn

3 eggs, beaten

30g mozzarella, sliced

1 tbsp grated Parmesan

Method:

Preheat the oven to 160°C/325°F/gas 3. Lightly brush both sides of the aubergine slices with olive oil and season well. Divide the aubergine slices between two baking trays and bake for 12 minutes, turning once during cooking.

Meanwhile, heat a tablespoon of olive oil in a large pan on a medium heat. Add the onions and cook for 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for 2 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes and tomato purée.

Remove the aubergine slices from the oven and increase the heat to 180°C/350°F/gas 4.

Layer half of the aubergine slices in the bottom of a large ovenproof dish. Add the basil to the tomato sauce and stir well. Pour the sauce over the aubergines in the dish.

Add the remaining aubergine slices in an even layer. Pour the beaten eggs on top and scatter over the mozzarella and Parmesan.

Bake for 15–20 minutes. Divide the bake between warmed serving bowls.