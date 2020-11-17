John Fogarty on Bloody Sunday: Winter Championship an ode to the game that didn't finish

The potency of games to forget our troubles is as strong as their ability to remember them.
The school principal in John Kiely was evident in the Kinane Stand on Sunday evening. Looking up the steps towards the assembled print and online media, he lashed: “We’ve 10 players at home, which in my view is completely and utterly unacceptable, given that I’ve 20 reporters standing in front of me and I’ve 10 of my panel at home. I’m quite offended by that situation we’ve been put in.”
Kiely has never been afraid to face down the fourth estate. After Limerick sealed their All-Ireland final place two years ago, he opened the press conference with a warning: “If I could just ask for one piece of cooperation over the next three weeks. Do not contact any of our group or I will shut the whole thing down, okay?”
On Sunday, Kiely was only using the media to illustrate a point but it was a forceful one that he had also made in the lead-up to the game. Ten of his players, 10 who had helped to prepare the other 26 to beat Waterford and defend their Munster crown, were not allowed enter the stadium.
What he didn’t say was several others in the backroom team were also unable to be there. According to one source, their two kitmen watched the game from outside the stadium.
So many volunteers are missing out but when those who are making such contributions to the betterment of a team and are part of that team playing in a bonus of a Championship are being deprived of that communal experience, Kiely is right to ask questions.
Twice Declan Hannon has received cups in Semple Stadium’s Ryan Stand these last four weeks and twice he has chosen not to speak. Out of protest for his absent colleagues, possibly?
Mickey Harte could have chosen to go down swinging. Three All-Ireland titles and a final appearance three years ago still counts for a lot and there is such respect for him in the county that there may have been nobody brave enough to challenge him if he had to reapply for the position.