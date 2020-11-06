In a few weeks’ time, a woman will enter the White House and a misogynist will leave. This is good news. I know my children and my students are watching. It means something.

But instead of adding my voice to the narrative about the triumph of good over evil and democracy over tyranny, I want the changeover to happen quietly. I want everyone to tread very carefully, to speak with almost excessive diplomacy and grace.

I say this because our children are watching.

I worry when I hear my eight-year-old shouting for Biden and labelling Trump a ‘baddie'. I think it’s dangerous to teach children that any one side is pure evil, and another immaculately good. It’s cartoon politics and it’s damaging. Life doesn’t work that way. Most of our beliefs and actions are responsive.

We need to focus less on Trump and more on where he came from. Why and how he got to the White House at all. Trump’s rise has root causes, and they need to be examined and addressed. Talk of good and evil only temporarily covers the cracks.

I fear pendulum politics. Yes, Obama was once the president of America but who followed him? I worry that by celebrating Kamala Harris too emphatically, we might find ourselves listening to someone even more dangerous than Trump down the line. We need to be clever if we want to secure end goals like equality and justice.

I react badly when Trump supporters are depicted as idiots and villains. I’m sure some of them are bigots and racists, but I’ve no doubt a significant number of them are not. They are just ordinary people who had their fears heightened and manipulated by Trump’s rhetoric.

Trump feasted on their insecurities. He made them feel like victims and he offered them protection. He created a movement out of people’s rootlessness.

Ordinary people who feel afraid, criticised, and misrepresented are dangerous. Like most aspects of life, I see this in my classroom.

I’ve taught kids like Trump – children who seem cruel and disrespectful and horrifically self-involved. Every teacher out there has, at some point. And any teacher with experience will tell you how important it is to look beyond the bad behaviour to the cause of that behaviour. More than once, I’ve taken a child’s poor behaviour personally and fought fire with fire. It doesn’t work; it never, ever does. I am the adult in the room after all. It is my job to listen and to figure out the bigger picture.

We must all act as the ‘adults in the room’ now and herald in the age of Biden with respect for the millions of disappointed voters across the Atlantic. We must be measured and rise above any temptation to gloat. Rising above an emotional gut response is an important aspect of any teacher’s job. Teachers must avoid shaming or pigeon-holing a child. If a teacher makes a child feel like they are on the wrong side of things, they give that child permission to shut off, and potentially, to shut down. And that’s when bad things can happen.

A colleague this week told me about a small boy he knows; let’s call him John. John felt excited to start secondary school last September. John’s a bright boy who loves maths and science and is hungry for new challenges. He’s also very shy and hates being the centre of attention. On the first day of school, John was shouted at in front of his class for not addressing the teacher correctly when he spoke. He has hated school ever since.

That teacher has no place in a classroom. Why? Because they assumed the worst of John straight away, without digging deeper.

Our mental health services are broken in Ireland. It’s not right but often the teacher is a child’s only safety net. We must be good at what we do. We must question and we must endeavour to connect. We need to ensure that we have open-minded people in classrooms who genuinely care about bringing everyone with them, even the child acting out and behaving poorly. In fact, especially the child acting out and behaving poorly.

The word respect is derived from respicere, meaning “to look back at” or “to look again”. It means paying close attention. The synonyms for respect include regard, which means to “to watch out for.” Consideration means to examine carefully. Respect really matters, matters most, when we disagree with people but are willing to listen. The same applies in the classroom. Sometimes that’s easy. Other times, it feels near impossible. I’ve certainly failed on occasion. I wish I could say I haven’t. I’m always learning.

We need to start doing the same thing on a national and international level if we want real progress. We must stop labelling people as enemies and instead, ask ourselves why they feel so differently to us. What has happened to them that they are so afraid?

The people who voted for Trump need our respect now. People in Ireland who hold similar views to Trump’s supporters need our respect. We must get better and better at listening, not with sarcasm, or with tones of disbelief and dismay. It doesn’t work. I know that from my years of being a teacher in a classroom. We need to think about the end game.

And prevent the pendulum from swinging back.