Alison Curtis: When your child has a secret, what should you do?

Recently a friend of my daughter Joan told her something that they wanted her to keep a secret. However a few hours after their conversation she obviously wanted to get it off her chest and said she would tell me only if I didn’t tell anyone else …. Ever!

I told her unless she was really worried about what was said to her she didn’t need to tell me if she didn’t want to.

It turns out that the secret was about a crush. Which is obviously sensitive information and should be respected but not the kind of secret to raise alarm when you hear it.

But right after she told me she burst into tears and when I asked her what was wrong she said that she felt just so badly that she broke her promise to not tell anyone and felt like a really bad person.

This broke my heart to see her so upset but it was also reassuring to see how deeply Joan felt about doing the right thing. During that moment I comforted her and promised that I wouldn’t say a word.

Then I had to go away and think for a day or so about how to approach the importance of honouring peoples confidence with regards to secrets, but at the same time teaching children which kind of secrets shouldn’t be kept from their parents or guardians.

It was something I hadn’t really thought that much about until then.

Our approach with Joan has always been she can tell us anything and even when she just wants to tell just one of us, we will always listen.

We really wanted to instil in her that it is important that no matter what, she knows we won’t get mad or judge her and we want her to feel confident in being supported no matter what she tells us.

But that was teaching Joan how to share with us her information or concerns, which is different of course from teaching her etiquette around how she manages other people’s ‘secrets'.

I started by telling her that she has a virtual ‘pass’ in that whenever anyone tells her anything at all and she isn’t sure what to make of it she has a ‘pass’ to tell either myself or her dad and we will help her.

By using her ‘pass’ it really means that she hasn’t broken anyone's trust or a promise she has made to not tell because it is a ‘free pass’. We promised her that the information won't go any further than whichever one of us she shares it with.

So far I feel this has worked and thankfully nothing of note has come back to us other than who likes who. But I feel it has elevated in Joan anxiety around not being a good friend or that she has done something wrong.

Joan is at an age where ‘secrets’ seem to be a big thing and a large part of the social contract in 3rd class. This is all normal and in many ways the first time children learn to trust their peers and learn responsibility towards others.

We just need to help them learn how to honour secrets and earn trust but also to always have confidence in us as their parents that they can in turn trust us with any information they give us.