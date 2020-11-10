Derek McGrath: Will Cork consider Mark Coleman as sweeper from the start against Tipperary?

It would be interesting to eavesdrop on the conversations in the Cork hurling management this week.

Messrs Kingston, O’Sullivan, Cunningham, and forwards coach Christy O’Connor will surely have focused on the impact Mark Coleman had on the game. Video analysis will examine his possessions in the first 12 minutes, when Coleman was hoovering up from right-half back. They will contrast his productivity then against the massive 25 possessions he had for the rest of the game, when he was in a free role.

Will any of the management say, “Lads, I wonder would we be better off with Mark sweeping from the start?”

The winning UCC teams of Ger Cunningham and Tom Kingston had Paddy O’Loughlin sweeping and Shane Kingston often operating as a one-man full-forward line — much time was clearly spent mulling over the way they intended to play.

Had Wexford emerged as Cork’s qualifier opposition, the “dirty work” would be done for them by Wexford’s setup and the subsequent release of Coleman.

Tipp present a different conundrum. But sometimes, as Edgar in King Lear points out, there can be “reason in madness”. On February 24 last, Ger Loughnane wrote a brilliant article suggesting that Cork should dispense with their traditional, orthodox approach and consider a sweeper to “answer their defensive woes”.

Cork’s “woes” have been largely exaggerated. But there’s a more pertinent question that rarely gets an airing in Cork — could a well structured defensive alignment provide more space, scoring opportunities, and indeed freedom to the Cork forwards?

I am not advocating a full-time sweeper for Cork but am suggesting the continuance of flexibility and fluidity in their approach.

The depth of the Cork half-forward line was spot on against Waterford, but neither the execution of ball to them nor the hunting of the full-forward line mirrored what we saw against Dublin.

Anthony Nash’s applause at Danny Sutcliffe’s wide in the first half was aimed at the trojan work ethic and ‘look for work’ attitude of Dalton and Kingston.

Now that they have been drawn against Tipperary, Cork might consider “freeing up” Coleman. This would see Cahalane and O’Mahony both given licence to go deep with the Tipperary wing-forwards but also offer themselves as attacking outlets to bomb into the space temporarily vacated by the depth of Robbie O’Flynn and Seamie Harnedy.

Cooper and Coleman can rotate the role of sitting six, giving a nice mix of abrasive physicality and creative flair. The athleticism and guile of O’Flynn and Harnedy would see them double-job as auxiliary wing-backs and the link play of Luke Meade is ideal for this system.

If Cork decide to go with two speedsters inside it might be worth giving Conor Lehane an unusual and confidence-restoring midfield role. Horgan can then have the licence to go where he wants. Indeed his point in the 36th minute against Dublin is a perfect example of what he can do from that role.

Harnedy could interchange regularly with Kingston to provide a physical foil for Jack O’Connor. The alternative would be to stay with the physically imposing Dalton and leave Lehane to make an impact from the bench.

To ensure a flow to these changes as they are attacking, Cooper could simply relocate himself as a deep midfielder with Lehane supplementing the attack in a free role.

With injuries to the irreplaceable Darragh Fitzgibbon, Alan and Eoin Cadogan, and now possibly Sean O’Donoghue, the calmness and experience of Stevie McDonnell or Niall O’Leary may supplement a full-back line that sees Rob Downey and Colm Spillane provide solidity and nous.

To underline the flexibility available to Cork, Spillane, Tim O’Mahony and Coleman have all spent time playing in the forwards with their club — anyone lucky enough to be at the Harty Cup semi-final three years ago between CBC and Colman’s will have witnessed Robert Downey’s display at 11 and 14.

Cork have the flexibility to adapt and innovate but have they had the time?

When Kieran Kingston sits with the county board for his post-season review, both sides will rightly point to the uniqueness of the current situation. But I’d imagine Kieran will fight for more preparation time for Cork to implement and continue the change that they have started.

Cork have never been slow to embrace change. Bernie O’Connor’s Newtownshandrum possession-based approach was tweaked and honed both by the players and management teams of Donal O’Grady and John Allen. All met resistance at different times but neither style of play disrespected their heritage or iconic figures of the past.

When Tracey Kennedy launched Cork football’s five-year plan in January, 2019, one of the goals was that “Cork will be regular All-Ireland contenders in all grades within three to five years”. Cork hurling has all its plans in place also with capable personnel involved at every level and the management synergy obvious between Kingston, Pat Ryan, and Dónal Óg Cusack.

The action plan for hurling may parallel Kennedy’s words on the night of the football launch: “Aspects of the plan are radical and will require a significant shift in thinking”.

The shift in thinking has begun but must gather pace soon.