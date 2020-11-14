Michelle Darmody: Ginger is the perfect winter ingredient

Ginger is the perfect winter ingredient, it is warming and creates a cosy smell as it bakes. The fresh root is more often used in cooking than baking. When making sweet treats, powdered or crystalised ginger tend to be used. Both are quite different in taste and texture.

I have paired two of the recipes with dates as the ingredients go very well together: dates add a natural sweetness to match the richness and spiciness of ginger. The ginger root is very aromatic and is closely related to turmeric and cardamom. Slicing some to make a drink with hot water, is good for easing nausea and can aid digestion. Its medicinal properties have been valued throughout the ages, from India and China through Greece and across Europe — it has been used by the apothecary as well as in the kitchen. When buying the root fresh it should be should be firm and smooth to touch, not dry or wrinkled. It will last for about three weeks in the fridge if left unpeeled. When peeling, drag a teaspoon along the surface, it removes the skin very well and takes away very little of the flesh.

If you cannot find ginger jam, or preserve as it is sometimes called, for the cake recipe, you can make your own. It is made by blitzing 250g of peeled, fresh ginger into a paste and adding it to a saucepan with 125g of golden caster sugar and 125mls of water. Allow it to simmer for about 45 minutes on a very low heat until it thickens.

Pear and ginger upside-down cake

250g dates, stones removed and chopped

100g butter

300mls milk

120g ginger jam

130g dark muscovado sugar

2 pears

175g self-raising flour

1 tsp bread soda

2 tsp powdered ginger

2 eggs, lightly beaten

Pear and ginger cake

Place the dates, butter, milk and ginger jam into a saucepan and gently heat until everything is combined and has started to bubble. Set aside to cool.

Preheat your oven to 180°C and line a 9-inch round cake tin with parchment.

Mix the flour, bread soda and powdered ginger together until combined, set aside.

Thinly slice your pears, removing the core as you do. Lay these gently in a spiral shape in the base of your tin.

Stir the flour mixture into the date mixture and add in the eggs. Stir everything until combined. Gently scoop the mixture into the tin, making sure not to upset the pears. Smooth it out on top and bake for 35 minutes and then cover the cake with tinfoil. Bake for a further 25 minutes until a skewer comes out clean.

Allow to cool in the tin then gently turn out onto a plate. Sprinkle with some crystalised ginger to serve if you wish.

Date and ginger oat slices

320mls water

260g dates, stones removed

175g plain flour

1/2 tsp baking powder

140g light muscovado sugar

2 tsp powdered ginger

100g porridge oats

175g butter, cubed

50g crystalised ginger, finely chopped

Heat the oven to 180°C and line a 10-inch square cake tin with parchment.

Place water and chopped dates into a saucepan and simmer for about 10 minutes or until the mixture is soft and thick, stirring occasionally. Remove from the heat and set aside to cool.

Sift the flour and baking powder into a large bowl. Add the sugar, half of the ginger and oats, and mix well.

Add the butter and rub it in with your fingertips until the mixture resembles rough breadcrumbs.

Press half the mixture into the base of the lined tin and smooth it out then spread the cooled date mixture on top and smooth this out too. Sprinkle with the crystalised ginger. Spread the remaining oat mixture on top and press down gently with your hands. Sprinkle the rest of the powdered ginger over the top.

Bake for about 40 minutes or until golden. Allow to cool in the tin then slice it up.

Ginger and walnut traybake

230g self-raising flour

1 lv tsp bread soda, sieved

2 tsp ground ginger

1 tsp cake spices

110g cold butter, cubed

100g walnuts, chopped

280mls milk

100g dark muscovado sugar

110g treacle

100g golden syrup

1 egg

Preheat your oven to 180°C and line a 9-inch-square cake tin with parchment.

Put flour, bread soda, spices into a large bowl, and rub in the butter until it resembles rough breadcrumbs. Stir in the chopped walnuts.

In a saucepan gently warm milk, sugar, treacle, and golden syrup together, stirring occasionally, until the sugar dissolves. Lightly mix it with the flour mixture, then add the egg. Stir until smooth.

Pour into a lined tin and bake for 50 minutes, or until a skewer comes out clean. Allow to cool in the tin and cut into chunks.