Donal Lenihan: Park the title talk. Right now, I’d settle for a one-point victory in Paris

It’s the Six Nations, but not as we know it. The first reminder that we were dealing with something incredibly different hit around lunchtime last Saturday as I approached Ballsbridge from Angelsea Road.

On big Six Nations days such as this, Paddy Cullen’s famous watering hole is overflowing with supporters from both countries, proudly displaying their colours and mingling with ease on the outside terrace.

Likewise next door in Mary Mac’s and across the road in The Bridge 1859 the scene is repeated. This time out though there was not a sinner to be seen. Just a few Irish flags blowing in splendid isolation on the decking normally packed with fans.

The drive down Shelbourne Road was equally eerie. The strangest thing of all was the ability to cherry-pick from range of free parking spaces on Lansdowne Road itself. Thereafter, the only worrying aspect of the afternoon, was passing the temperature test in IRFU headquarters to enable me collect my accreditation. Thankfully, no issues on that front.

The sight of players from both sides, socially distanced, two metres apart, as the stood for the respective national anthems seemed equally bizarre given that, within minutes, they’d be knocking lumps out of each other.

I focused in on the new caps, in particular Hugo Keenan and Will Connors, as they stood proud in a moment that every aspiring international player visualizes in advance. That moment when you think of the sacrifices to make it this far, the opportunity to look out for your family standing in solidarity in that designated area of the stand.

For Keenan, Connors, Ed Byrne and Jamison Gibson-Park, there was nothing to focus on but empty seats. It’s not exactly what they dreamed of but, given the challenges faced by everyone in this pandemic, being presented with the opportunity to represent your country in such a historic tournament triumphs all the negatives.

As dreams go, scoring two tries with a third disallowed, coupled with a man of the match award and another debutant try, things couldn’t have got much better for the two Leinster teammates. No doubt that went a long way in making up for the disappointment of family and friends not being able to witness those match highlights in the flesh.

Saturday's resounding win over a young Italian side, taking their first steps as a group towards the next World Cup, ticked a lot of boxes for Andy Farrell as they approach a challenge of an entirely different nature in Paris.

With a Six Nations title on offer for both sides, regardless of the outcome of the encounters earlier in the day when Wales play Scotland in Llanelli and England face Italy in Rome, at least they will know exactly what is required to lift silverware.

Despite being deprived of their warm up game against the Barbarians last Sunday due to the stupidity of a cohort of Babaas' players who left the team bubble, I’m not sure Eddie Jones would have gained hugely from the exercise in the first place.

Either way, you can take it with certainty his side will still bag their bonus point win at the Stadio Olimpico. The only aspect that might have been compromised by the Barbarians fiasco is the margin of their win and, as a consequence, the points differential target set in advance.

Outstanding achievement

Winning the Six Nations championship would be an outstanding achievement for Andy Farrell given the fractious nature of his first year in charge. It’s not the be all and end all however. Right now, I’d settle for a one point victory over in Paris and a return of four from five in the tournament.

After all, Ireland don’t manage to win in Paris too often. Since that Brian O'Driscoll inspired 25-27 victory in 2000 (Ireland’s first there in 28 years) we have only won twice, both nail-biting two-point wins under Joe Schmidt in 2014 and 2018.

On top of that, attempting to register four tries against a French defensive system orchestrated and driven by one of the best defensive coaches in the game in Shaun Edwards is going to prove massively challenging.

Couple that with the fact France have looked a completely rejuvenated outfit since Fabian Galthie took over as head coach after the World Cup along with former captain, the charismatic Raphael Ibanez, who was appointed manager.

Having played under Edwards as a formidable hooker with Wasps in their glory days, Ibanez had no hesitation in recommending him to Galthie to overhaul the French defensive system.

The French don’t extend invitations to outsiders that often but the former rugby league star has been welcomed into the French camp with open arms and the players are responding enthusiastically to his demands.

But for having tight head prop Mohamed Haouas sent off after 37 minutes against Scotland in Murrayfield, France could be chasing a Grand Slam this weekend. Even Galthie would accept that this team has a long way to go to reach that level even after accounting for World Cup finalists England in the opening championship game in Paris.

It shows just how far French international rugby had fallen over the last decade when you realise that the haven’t won a Six Nations title since 2010. The highest they have reached in the table since 2012 is fourth.

That is shocking for a country of France’s playing resources, with it’s rich pedigree and tradition.

On Saturday they have a chance to change all that as they negotiate the final hurdle in their first championship together under this new management whose ultimate goal is to deliver World Cup success in a tournament they host in 2023.

The challenge Ireland face on Saturday is, like England, this French side is full to the brim with powerful ball carriers, capable of taking control of the gain line. Champing at the bit on their heels is Antoine Dupont.

He is up there with All Black Aaron Smith as the best two scrum halves in the game. Apart altogether from the two tries he scored against Wales last Saturday night, Dupont was sensational.

When his forwards present a platform for him to play off, he is almost impossible to contain.

Farrell will be very conscious of the damage Dupont is capable of creating and also Ireland’s all too familiar vulnerability against teams who play that relentless power game against us, as England have used to good effect in our last few outings against them.

That is why a win of any description over the French, yielding a top two finish and a healthy financial return, at a time when every penny counts, in a tournament laced with challenges from the outset, would represent a decent start to Farrell’s tenure.